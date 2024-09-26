ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the main card in the middleweight division between Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen. Imavov has now won back-to-back fights most recently getting the 4th round TKO finish in his last fight meanwhile, Allen has now won eight in a row as he looks to continue his winning ways pushing toward a potential title shot in the future. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Imavov-Allen prediction and pick.

Nassourdine Imavov (14-4) is coming off the biggest win of his career when he finished Jared Cannonier in the 4th round of their main event fight. Now Imavov has his eyes set on the surging Brendan Allen who is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He will be looking to get another big win this weekend in hopes of putting his name in the mix for a potential title shot.

Brendan Allen (24-5) has quietly put together the longest active winning streak in the middleweight division with eight wins in a row. He is coming off a close split-decision victory over Chris Curtis in his last fight. Now, Allen will be looking to get the biggest win of his career when he takes on top-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov this weekend in Paris, France.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Nassourdine Imavov-Brendan Allen Odds

Nassourdine Imavov: -205

Brendan Allen: +170

Over 2.5 rounds: -135

Under 2.5 rounds: +105

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Nassourdine Imavov Will Win

Nassourdine Imavov is poised to secure a victory over Brendan Allen in their highly anticipated middleweight clash at UFC Paris this weekend. The French-Russian fighter’s well-rounded skillset and recent performances against top-tier competition give him a significant edge in this matchup.

Imavov’s striking prowess will be a key factor in this fight. His crisp boxing, coupled with a diverse kicking game, allows him to control the distance and dictate the pace of the bout. Allen, while improving on the feet, still lacks the technical finesse that Imavov brings to striking exchanges. Although Allen is known for his grappling, Imavov’s takedown defense has proven robust against high-level wrestlers. His ability to keep the fight standing will force Allen into uncomfortable striking exchanges, where Imavov holds a clear advantage.

Imavov’s recent five-round battle with Jared Cannonier demonstrated his improved cardio and ability to maintain a high pace throughout a fight. This endurance will be crucial, even in a three-round affair, as he can push the tempo and potentially overwhelm Allen in the later stages. Fighting in Paris, Imavov will have the crowd’s energy behind him. This psychological boost can’t be underestimated and may provide that extra push needed in crucial moments of the fight.

Imavov’s recent fights against top-10 opponents like Cannonier and Sean Strickland have prepared him for high-pressure situations. This experience against elite competition gives him a mental edge over Allen, who hasn’t faced the same caliber of opponents during his winning streak.

Imavov’s superior striking, takedown defense, cardio, home advantage, and experience against top-tier competition make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this pivotal middleweight clash at UFC Paris.

Why Brendan Allen Will Win

Brendan Allen is poised to upset Nassourdine Imavov in their middleweight clash at UFC Paris this weekend, extending his impressive winning streak and staking his claim for title contention.

Allen enters this fight riding an eight-fight win streak, showcasing his ever-improving skillset and mental fortitude. This momentum gives him a significant psychological edge over Imavov, who has had mixed results in his recent outings.

While Imavov is a well-rounded fighter, Allen’s grappling prowess could be the deciding factor. Allen’s superior takedown accuracy (47% vs. Imavov’s 36%) and submission attempts (1.4 per 15 minutes vs. Imavov’s 1.3) highlight his edge on the ground. This grappling threat will keep Imavov hesitant, opening up opportunities for Allen in all areas.

Allen’s ability to maintain a high pace throughout fights is crucial. His average fight time of 9:45 compared to Imavov’s 15:18 suggests that Allen is more efficient in finishing fights. This efficiency, combined with his relentless pressure, could overwhelm Imavov, especially in the later rounds.

Allen has been consistently facing and defeating tough competition during his win streak. His recent victory over Chris Curtis, a fighter who had previously defeated Imavov, demonstrates Allen’s ability to overcome high-level opponents.

Brendan Allen’s grappling superiority, winning momentum, cardio, and underdog mentality make him a serious threat to upset Imavov in Paris. A victory here would undoubtedly propel Allen into the upper echelons of the middleweight division and closer to his coveted title shot.

Final Nassourdine Imavov-Brendan Allen Prediction & Pick

In this compelling middleweight clash at UFC Paris, Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen are set to deliver an electrifying contest. Imavov’s technical striking and hometown advantage will be pitted against Allen’s relentless grappling and impressive win streak. While Imavov’s recent experience against top-tier opponents gives him an edge, Allen’s momentum and submission threat cannot be overlooked. Expect a closely contested battle with Imavov controlling the distance early, but Allen’s persistence in seeking takedowns could shift the momentum. Ultimately, Imavov’s improved takedown defense and superior striking should allow him to edge out a hard-fought decision victory, though Allen’s grappling prowess makes an upset entirely possible.

Final Nassourdine Imavov-Brendan Allen Prediction & Pick: Nassourdine Imavov (-205), Over 2.5 Rounds (-135)