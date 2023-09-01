It's finally time for the Main Event of UFC Paris as we bring you our prediction and pick for this ranked Heavyweight showdown. The pride of France, No. 2 ranked Ciryl Gane will square off against Moldova's No. 7 ranked Serghei Spivac. Check out our UFC odds series for our Gane-Spivac prediction and pick.

Ciryl Gane (11-2) has gone 8-2 in his time with the UFC and is recently coming off a Heavyweight Championship fight against Jon Jones. Gane lost that fight rather quickly, but it's important to remember the run he went on to get there. Now, he faces a contender waiting in the wings as he tries to protect his spot as the next worthy challenger for the title. Ciryl Gane stands 6'4″ with an 81-inch reach.

Serghei Spivac (16-3) has gone 7-3 in his time with the UFC. He's won six of his last seven fights leading up to this, with his only loss coming to top contender Tom Aspinall. Spivac currently has three consecutive finishes in a row and just got done submitting knockout king Derrick Lewis. Spivac looks to ride his suffocating wrestling to the top of the division and contend for a title. He stands 6'3″ with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Ciryl Gane-Serghei Spivac Odds

Ciryl Gane: -178

Serghei Spivac: +144

Over 2.5 rounds: +124

Under 2.5 rounds: -158

How to Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Ciryl Gane Will Win

Ciryl Gane has been rather quiet since his championship loss to Jon Jones at UFC 285. Coming into that fight, the grappling of Gane up against Jones was the biggest glaring factor. With the way Gane got submitted, it's easy to imagine him going back to the drawing board and working on his grappling. It's even more interesting that he took a fight against of the most wrestling-heavy fighters in heavyweight. Clearly, Gane is ready to prove himself again and show what he's bee working on during his time off.

Ciryl Gane will have every advantage on the feet in this fight. He's the much more fluid striker and can piece combinations together much better than Spivac. Gane will have the slight reach and heigh advantages, so look for him to masterfully play into it by controlling the distance as he always does. He struggled against long guys like Jones and Ngannou, but Gane could see success being the longer guy here. He'll almost certainly have to defend the takedown and work off his back, so we should see a ton of new wrinkles to his ground game. If he can do as much as survive on the ground while dictating the pace on the feet, Ciryl Gane should win this fight.

Why Serghei Spivac Will Win

Serghei Spivac is coming in off a great performance against Derrick Lewis in which he dominated the fight with his grappling, as most analysts thought he would. He's a terrifying grappler and will immediately try to coax Gane into clinching with him. Spivac has unusual power in the clinch and attributes much to his Judo background. From there, he's relentless in seeking the takedown and will fight for a whole round just to land one. On the feet, Spivac is a tad slow and doesn't throw with much technique. However, he's got heavy hands and can stun opponents if he lands clean.

With the success Jone Jones and Francis Ngannou had on the ground with Ciryl Gane, it's clear to Spivac what the path of least resistance will be if he wants to get the win. Clearly Gane will be expecting the shot, but Spivac is so aggressive with his wrestling that we should see two or three takedowns out of him early. Spivac does some of his worst damage through the ground-and-pound, so look for him to keep Gane on his back for as long as possible. If he can smother Ciryl Gane with his wrestling, we could see Serghei Spivac fighting for a title next.

Final Ciryl Gane–Serghei Spivac Prediction & Pick

This fight is a classic clash of differing styles as we see Gane's striking matched up against the grappling of Spivac. It'll be interesting to see how much Ciryl Gane worked on his wrestling since the last fight. If he's not aggressive in stuffing the takedown attempts, Spivac could control this fight and cruise to an easy win.

However, wrestling and takedown defense should have been the primary focus of Gane's camp. He knows he can piece Spivac up on the feet, so it'll only be a matter of whether Gane can keep this fight on the feet. For our prediction, we'll assume that Ciryl Gane is walking in as an improved version of himself and will surprise some people with his improvements. Let's take him on the moneyline as this is a relatively cheap line for what may be a bigger discrepancy in skill.

Final Ciryl Gane-Serghei Spivac Prediction & Pick: Ciryl Gane (-178)