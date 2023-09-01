We're back and ready to bring you a prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event of UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac. We'll see an epic matchup in the Women's Flyweight (125 lb) between ranked fighters as France's own No. 3 Manon Fiorot will take on former champion and No. 2 ranked Rose Namajunas. The winner could be fighting for a title next! Check out our UFC odds series for our Fiorot-Namajunas prediction and pick.

Manon Fiorot (10-1) has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC in 2021. She's had a lightning-fast run to the top and has notable wins over Tabatha Ricci, Mayra Bueno Silva, and most recently a unanimous decision victory against Katlyn Chookagian. With a win over the former champion, Fiorot has an opportunity to punch her ticket to a title shot. Fiorot stands 5'7″ with a 65-inch reach.

Rose Namajunas (11-5) has gone 9-4 under the UFC en route to becoming the Strawweight Champion of the world. With her two most impressive career wins coming in title fights against Weili Zhang, Namajunas had a lackluster showing when she lost her belt against Carla Esparza. After a long lay-off, Namajunas returns to make her title dreams a reality once again. She stands 5'5″ with a 65-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Paris Odds: Manon Fiorot-Rose Namajunas Odds

Manon Fiorot: -188

Rose Namajunas: +152

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +166

How to Watch Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Manon Fiorot Will Win

Manon Fiorot comes in as an extremely tough striking puzzle to solve for opponents. She's very big for the weight class and does a great job of keeping opponents at-bay with her long reach. Fiorot likes to stick her jab to disrupt movement and will keep going back to it if it's keeping her opponent at distance. She's very sharp with her leg kicks and will snap them up-high when she sees an opening. While Namajunas' last fight was a snoozefest, Fiorot is sure to bring the action to her right away.

Fiorot will be the bigger fighter in the cage and it will benefit her greatly to get Namajunas trapped in her clinch. Fiorot does a great job of incorporating her knees and elbows in the clinch, so look for her to tie Namajunas up in her arm guard. While she's still developing her grappling game, Fiorot is very long and does a great job of stuffing takedowns. She should try and keep this fight on the feet each chance she gets.

Why Rose Namajunas Will Win

Rose Namajunas will come into this fight after about a 15-month layoff from her last loss to Carla Esparza. Her last performance was her most uncharacteristic to date as Namajunas failed to mount any offense in one of the more uneventful UFC fights you'll ever see. It's easy to get distracted by that performance, but we must remember how Namajunas took and defended the belt from Weili Zhang twice in a row. The hope here is that she can work out any mental shortcomings and come into this fight as the best version of herself.

If Namajunas can stay active, she has a great chance to contend in the striking with Fiorot. She's not a powerful puncher by any means, but Namajunas does a great job of carefully picking her shots and executing with great timing. It'll be interesting to see how much she uses her grappling in this one – Namajunas is a black belt on the ground and will have a massive advantage over Fiorot in the grappling. Namajunas should look to get this fight to the ground and show fans that she's still levels above Fiorot in mixing her martial arts.

Final Manon Fiorot-Rose Namajunas Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great fight between two title-ready contenders. Manon Fiorot is on a destructive path through the division and no one's been able to figure out her unique blend of striking skill and physical size. It'll also be interesting to see what Namajunas looks like after the layoff and where her mental space is at. Both women are worthy of a title shot, so we should see a competitive matchup.

If Namajunas continues to be hesitant in the cage, she'll get overwhelmed by the striking of Fiorot. However, Namajunas has a great ground game and could win this fight if she take it where she's comfortable. The prediction is that we see a new and improved version of Namajunas after the layoff. She has a good enough read on the striking and will want to score definitive points on the ground. Let's take the former champ with the plus money as she gets the job done.

Final Manon Fiorot-Rose Namajunas Prediction & Pick: Rose Namajunas (+152)