Jack Della Maddalena and Basile Hafez were awarded Fight of the Night honors and were two of four that walked away with UFC Vegas 77 bonuses on Saturday night. The two welterweights put on a thrilling fight that went the distance. Della Maddalena won the fight by unanimous decision, but it was a close one.

Digging deep to get that victory! 😤 🇦🇺Jack Della Maddalena overcame the gutsy Bassil Hafez to take the split decision win! #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/FeBVoxQ9Xu — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 16, 2023

Della Maddalena started the fight strong, landing some heavy punches and kicks. Hafez was able to weather the storm and come back strong in the first round landing some takedowns and top control to win him the round. Then in the second and third rounds, it was more of the same with Della Maddalena landing the heavier punches and much more damage while Hafez would rack up some control time towards the latter portion of each round.

The second round was the closest round to call, with both fighters landing strikes and Hafez having 2:15 of control time. With that said, Della Maddalena was able to get the better of the exchanges landing more damaging shots, and he won the fight via split decision by a score of 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29. The fight was a great one, and it was a well-deserved Fight of the Night award. Both Della Maddalena and Hafez showed a lot of heart and determination, and they put on a show for the fans.

UFC Vegas 77 Bonuses:

Mayra Bueno Silva was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for her submission victory over Holly Holm. She came in as the underdog in this fight but showed that she is one to be reckoned with in the women's bantamweight division. She then called out Julianna Pena to fight for the women's bantamweight title. After that performance, she just put it on it's the right fight to make.

Francisco Prado is the last fighter to earn a performance bonus with his spinning back elbow that he landed on Ottman Azaitar that knocked him down and then followed it up with hammer fists to finish the job. With a night with only two finishes, these two were the only ones worth of a performance bonus on the night. While the other fights were great a finish is more than likely needed to receive a performance bonus, especially on a night with 10 of 13 fights going to the judges.

UFC Vegas 77 was a great night of fights, and the bonus winners were all deserving. Della Maddalena and Hafez put on a Fight of the Night classic, and Bueno Silva and Prado picked up impressive wins.