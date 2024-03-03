In a night of intense battles and emotional farewells, UFC Vegas 87 delivered a mix of triumph and heartache as two seasoned fighters, Jamie Pickett and Tyson Pedro, hung up their gloves following unanimous decision losses to Eryk Anders and Vitor Petrino, respectively.
Jamie Pickett has announced his retirement following his loss.
He retires with a 13-11 record.
2-7 UFC.
Jamie Pickett entered the Octagon against Eryk Anders with the weight of an impending retirement on his shoulders. Despite a strong start that saw Pickett drop Anders early in the fight, the former University of Alabama linebacker managed to turn the tables with his wrestling prowess. Anders’ relentless grappling and dirty boxing wore Pickett down, allowing him to dominate the latter rounds and secure a unanimous decision victory with scores of 29-27, 29-28, and 29-28. Pickett, who had announced his retirement ahead of the bout, left the sport with a professional MMA record of 13-11, expressing a desire to be a positive role model for his children and avoid the long-term damage that can come from fighting
In the co-main event, Tyson Pedro faced the undefeated Vitor Petrino in a light heavyweight clash. Petrino, who had been on a tear since his UFC debut, continued his winning streak with a performance that showcased his striking and grappling skills. Despite Pedro’s best efforts, which included a mix of low kicks and a powerful jab, Petrino’s jab and ground control proved too much for the Australian. The fight went the distance, with Petrino earning a unanimous decision win with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. Following the fight, Pedro announced his retirement, reflecting on a career that was marked by both thrilling victories and challenging setbacks. He expressed gratitude for the journey and the opportunity to inspire his daughter, signaling a shift in his life’s dreams.
Both Pickett and Pedro’s retirements were met with respect and admiration from the MMA community. Their departures mark the end of two careers that, while not always victorious, were filled with moments of courage and determination that left an indelible mark on the sport. As UFC Vegas 87 closed, the MMA world bid farewell to two fighters who had given their all to the sport they loved.