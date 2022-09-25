‘Unlike anything I’ve ever seen’: Josh Heupel shares passionate reaction to Tennessee’s massive win vs. Florida

The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) defeated the No. 20 Florida Gators (2-2), 38-33, at home on Saturday. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was hyped after the game.

“What a great night on Rocky Top. Unlike anything I’ve ever seen in college or pro football, the energy around this place,” Heupel said.

Tennessee had the lead for most of the game but Florida always stayed within striking range. In the third quarter, the Volunteers started to create some separation from Florida, leading by 10 points in two instances.

Quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Anthony Richardson put on a show. Hooker led the way for Tennessee with 22 completions for 349 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with a game-high 112 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

While dynamic as a runner, Richardson had thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions in three games. Going against the 11th-ranked team in the nation, he had to prove a lot of doubters wrong and in some ways he delivered.

Richardson finished with 24 completions for 453 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception. He also led the Gators in rushing with 62 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Volunteers outgained the Gators on the ground, with 227 rushing yards compared to 141 rushing yards. Junior running back Jabari Small ran for 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Sophomore running back Jaylen Wright scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Junior wide receiver Bru McCoy led Tennessee with 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Junior wide receivers Justin Shorter and Ricky Pearsall led the way for Florida with a combined 12 catches for 258 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After Tennessee’s bye week, they will travel to Louisiana to take on LSU, while Florida looks to bounce back next week against Eastern Washington.