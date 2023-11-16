In lieu of the massive rumors already surrounding Diddy, Cassie has filed a bombshell lawsuit on the artist.

Cassie, the singer and former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has filed a shocking lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of raping and sex trafficking her for 10 years. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, claims that Combs, who was 37 at the time, signed Cassie, who was 19, to his label, Bad Boy Records, in 2005, and then coerced her into a sexual relationship and a life of drugs and alcohol, CNBC reports.

Cassie's lawsuit against Puff Daddy has a “trigger warning” on the front page. “This document contains highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault.” https://t.co/12ciFf7KpV pic.twitter.com/sRlvFSHyQ2 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 16, 2023

The lawsuit also alleges that Diddy abused Cassie physically and emotionally, raped her in her home, blew up a car of a man who was interested in her, and forced her to have sex with other men for his benefit. Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement that she decided to speak up after years of silence and darkness, and to help other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

Combs, however, has denied the allegations, calling them offensive and outrageous. His lawyer, Ben Brafman, said that Cassie has been blackmailing Combs for the past six months, demanding $30 million in exchange for not writing a damaging book about their relationship. He said that Combs rejected the blackmail, and that Cassie then filed a lawsuit full of baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.

The lawsuit comes as New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to sue their abusers regardless of the statute of limitations, is set to expire on August 14, 2024. Cassie said that she saw this as an opportunity to speak up about the trauma she has experienced and that she will be recovering from for the rest of her life.