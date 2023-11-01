Last Halloween, Diddy stunned the world with his Joker costume. He even earned accolades for his uncanny resemblance to the iconic character. However, Warner Bros. was less thrilled and issued a ban on Diddy wearing the costume again.

According to TMZ, the studio company cited trademark concerns. But the rapper found a clever way to outwit the studio this year.

Although Warner Bros. wasn't the one who released the issue, Diddy took it to himself to reveal it during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 30. When asked about his Halloween costume plans for this year, Diddy answers, “Last year, I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker.”

He explained that Warner Bros. claimed he had portrayed the character too well, breaking their trademark.

Jimmy Kimmel, never one to back down from a challenge, encouraged Diddy to defy the ban. “Well do it again, then. Do it again!” Diddy embraced the challenge and pledged to surprise Warner Bros. lawyers.

True to his word, Diddy unveiled a high-production video on Halloween, showcasing his transformation into a new character, Batman, which he humorously dubbed “The Darkest Knight.” In the video, Diddy's Batman confronts a studio executive in a bid to end an ongoing actors' strike.

In a fascinating display of creative defiance, Diddy proves that he has mastered the art of bending the rules while maintaining his Halloween costume prowess. Fans eagerly anticipate what he'll surprise us with next year.