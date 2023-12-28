Urban Meyer had strong, motivational words for Ryan Day pre-Ohio State's matchup against Missouri.

Although Ohio State didn't make the College Football Playoffs but Urban Meyer has a strong message for Ryan Day & the Buckeyes heading into the Cotton Bowl. Meye, now a Fox Sports College Football analyst, spoke about the matchup on his podcast Urban’s Take with Tim May.

Meyer believes that Ohio State's season shouldn't be defined by their narrow 30-24 loss to rival Michigan and that a strong Cotton Bowl performance could close the door on a successful 12-1 season.

“Everybody puts so much emphasis on that game. But 11-1, I mean, you guys played your ass off. Find a way to get to 12-1. Empty the barrels, everything you possibly can do (in this game) … It’s in a great state in the Cotton Bowl. It’s a great city, Dallas, it is gonna be the biggest show on that evening. Empty the barrels man. I mean, find a way to win this game.”

He also spoke of quarterback Devin Brown as a key player heading into the matchup against Missouri. Brown steps in for Kyle McCord, who entered the transfer portal following the end of the season.

“You got a new quarterback that’s an athlete back there. Do as much spread offense as you can, let that kid run. Let that kid play and empty the barrels because Missouri … this will be you know, I’m sure the coach there and the players listen, if they win … it’ll be one of the biggest wins in program history.”

Ryan Day will certainly try to heed Meyer's advice, as the former Ohio State coach knows what it takes to win at the highest level. However, Ohio State will likely be missing key offensive pieces from the regular season. Although Ohio State has a talented roster with a lot of depth, questions arise about the immediate future of Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. Per a report by Associated Press writer Stephen Hawkins, Harrison is with the team but his status for Friday is unknown. However, star running back TreVeyon Henderson is slated to play in the highly anticipated bowl matchup.

“Of course, you’ve got all of these worries that come up, what if I get injured, what if this happens But I gave all of those worries to God, and he led me to make that decision to play in this game, to glorify Him and be out there for my brothers,” Henderson said in a quote obtained by the AP. “Everyone’s got to do what’s best for them.”

Seventh-ranked Ohio State looks to “empty the barrels” against ninth-ranked Missouri on Friday at 8 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.