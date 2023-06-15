Phil Mickelson is already 52 — turning 53 this week — but he's still not old enough to be alive the last time one of the four major golf tournaments was last hosted by the Los Angeles Country Club. However, he is thrilled that for the first time in 75 years, one will be played at the said location, with the 2023 US Open gathering the top golfers in the world at the George Thomas-designed North Course.

“LACC is one of the best courses in the world and is setup in spectacular fashion. This will be an exciting US Open for both players and fans. I can’t wait to get started,” Phil Mickelson tweeted ahead of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy also shares the same sentiment about playing for a major in Los Angeles.

“I think it's going to be one of the best U.S. Opens there's been for awhile,” Rory McIlroy said (h/t CBS Sports). “I think West Coast U.S. Opens always deliver, for some reason. I think Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, even going back to like Chambers Bay. West Coast U.S. Opens I really like.”

But will Phil Mickelson's excitement over the chance to play the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club help him finally win the only trophy missing in his collection of majors? Mickelson already has three Masters Tournament wins, two PGA Championship victories, and an Open Championship title, but the US Open continues to elude Lefty.

He came awfully close to winning the US Open several times in the past, with six runner-ups (or tied for second) finishes in the said tournament. He's no longer in his prime but it was not that long ago when he set a record for being the oldest player ever to win a major tournament when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50.