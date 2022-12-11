By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor.

During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite being named college football’s best player, he’s not going to be playing on its largest stage:

“I may be the one standing up here today, but you all get to go to the College Football Playoff. Guess you can’t win ‘em all,” said Caleb Williams after being named winner of the Heisman Trophy.

"I may be standing up here today, but y'all get to go to the College Football Playoffs" 😂 – Heisman winner Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/YqxtyXOHwc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 11, 2022

Williams got his congratulations from the other finalists with him in Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. All three of those QBs are gearing up for the College Football Playoff while Williams’ USC team were knocked out of the top 4 after their brutal 47-24 loss to the Utah Utes at the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Deep down, there’s definitely a part of Caleb Williams that would gladly trade the Heisman plum for a shot at the national title. But it’s certainly not a bad consolation as he instead looks forward to one more season to try and capture national glory before his likely jump to the NFL.

Williams recently made headlines as he doubled down on comparisons being made to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, acknowledging that he believes he has every tool that the former NFL MVP has to offer.

Only time will tell how high Caleb Williams’ star will rise.