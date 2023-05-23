Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The 2024 NFL Draft is still 11 months away, but expectations for USC football star Caleb Williams are already sky-high. Williams is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick after completing the 2023 season with the USC football team. Now, he’s drawing comparisons to Andrew Luck. Former Stanford football coach David Shaw, who faced Williams last season, believes the USC quarterback is the best prospect of the last decade.

“There’s only one 10 out of 10 that I’ve seen, and that’s Andrew Luck. When Trevor Lawrence came out, I thought he was the best since Andrew. Caleb Williams is the best since Andrew,” Shaw said on the “Move the Sticks” podcast. “If he’s not a 10, he’s a 9.999999. But his improvisational skills are to the level of Patrick Mahomes. You get mesmerized watching this guy play.”

“To me, it’s Andrew No. 1, in this generation. And Caleb Williams No. 2. And I don’t know if there’s a close No. 3. This guy’s different. His accuracy. His athletic ability. His strength.”

Shaw noted that Williams has Luck’s accuracy with the build of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. By Shaw’s description, Williams might be the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL next year.

Shaw was Luck’s offensive coordinator for the quarterback’s first two years as Standford’s starter. Shaw became the Standford head coach for Luck’s final season in college. When the Indianapolis Colts took Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck was arguably considered to be the best prospect in league history.

William’s torched Stanford for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-28 USC victory on Sept. 10, 2022. Shaw resigned as the Cardinal head coach less than three months later.

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy.