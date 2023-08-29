USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is coming off of a Heisman Trophy winning season, and he is taking advantage by capitalizing on the NIL opportunities. Williams paired up with former USC football quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart by starring in a Wendy's commercial that will be airing this fall, reports On3 NIL.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is starring in a commercial this fall for Wendy’s with former Heisman winner Matt Leinart. The USC duo are also in business together with their Hall of GOATs arcade-style video game. 🎥 @Wendys More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/YF71a4qUaw pic.twitter.com/GElTfkdm6v — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 29, 2023

“This table's got room for two quarterbacks!”

Matt Leinart makes his first appearance in the commercial by sliding into a booth next to Caleb Williams, although the older Heisman winner is not recognized by the Wendy's employee sitting in the booth with them.

“Matt Leinart. Quarterback, National Champion.”

Despite the reminder from Leinart, the joke is that the Wendy's employee still doesn't recognize who Leinart is, as obviously Williams is the hot commodity in terms of USC football stars in today's day and age.

It is a funny commercial that is undoubtedly going to net some money in Williams' pockets, something that would not be allowed before the days of the NIL. Williams is likely one of the more marketable and profitable athletes in college sports, as his dominance on the field has him projected to be the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This type of status will certainly give his name quite the lucrative appeal for brands.

Stay tuned into college football Saturdays this fall for a chance to see the new Wendy's commercial featuring the USC football quarterbacks from the past and present. In the meantime, Williams will try to maintain his reputation as a household name by balling out on the gridiron.