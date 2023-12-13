Second-year Trojans CB Fabian Ross could leave the roster, as he entered the transfer portal amid the team's hiring of D'Anton Lynn.

The USC football program is trying to regain its competitive edge after the Trojans fell out of the CFP race. USC finished the season 7-5 as its roster could not find a way to continue its momentum late in the season. The Trojans hired D'Anton Lynn as their new defensive coordinator for some changes. However, sophomore cornerback Fabian Ross has potential plans to leave the team with a transfer portal move.

Can USC find its way back to the top of college football after a disappointing end to the season?

Fabian Ross has entered the transferred portal, per Tom VanHaaren. The sophomore CB was an ESPN 300 recruit coming out of high school. Still, he has seen limited action with the Trojans in his first two seasons.

Ross's decision to enter the portal may hurt USC's future depth at the CB position, but the Trojans will be fine given the number of options they have. Players around the country have made the same decision as Ross, but they seek to join the Trojans.

South Carolina running back Mario Anderson is one of the top players that could land on USC's 2024 team. The senior RB had a productive season for the Gamecocks after rushing for 707 yards. In addition, the Trojans could be linked to LT Overton of Texas A&M and Andrew Mukaba of Clemson.

It will be interesting to see where Fabian Ross lands amid his decision. Surely, the talented CB will a find place where can provide greater contributions. Meanwhile, D'Anton Lynn and co. will try to help the USC roster prepare for an improved 2024 showing.