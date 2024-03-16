Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world on Friday by announcing his retirement. The 32-year-old ends his playing career as arguably the best player ever at his position, and one of just three players in league history to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
In his heartfelt farewell to the Rams and professional football, Donald admitted he “doesn't know what the future holds,” but is “excited about the off the field possibilities.” While he went on to mention spending more time with his family, could an assistant coaching gig be in the future Hall-of-Famer's future? USC football co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Eric Henderson certainly didn't squelch random speculation about that possibility.
In response to a Twitter user sarcastically suggesting Donald, who has a close relationship with Henderson from their shared time with the Rams, will join Lincoln Riley's coaching staff at USC, the Trojans' new co-DC threw up the ‘shrug' emoji while tagging Donald.
👀#DAWGWORK🐕 @AaronDonald97 @USC_Athletics @USCFootballNews @uscfb https://t.co/rFaEqDa367 pic.twitter.com/EasgKKNJ0j
— Eric Henderson (@Coach_Henny) March 15, 2024
So you're saying there's a chance?
Henderson was named USC's co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in mid-January. He spent the previous five seasons with Los Angeles, first as an assistant defensive line coach before becoming the Rams' head defensive line coach in 2021.
“I love playing for him,” Donald said of Henderson in April 2021, per Eric D. Williams of Rams Digest. “He’s one of those coaches that understands how to communicate things to his players. As far as teaching certain techniques that I felt like is going to take my game to another level, just having two years with him and having two camps with him and being able to take his coaching and the things he’s trying to teach me and the way he breaks down film and things like that.”
Might there really be fire behind the smoke Henderson elected against putting out? Considering his close personal relationship with Donald, it doesn't seem so far-fetched.