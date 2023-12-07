USC football's star QB, Malachi Nelson is reportedly planning to stay with the Trojans amid the transfer portal rumors.

With Caleb Williams potentially leaving for the NFL, the USC football program aims to land a new quarterback through the transfer portal. However, they already have a talented option to replace Williams in Malachi Nelson.

Rumors have suggested that Malachi Nelson plans to enter the transfer portal. However, it sounds like those rumors are false, according to Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Although the freshman struggled with injuries this season, he could be in line to be the starter in 2024.

“Although the transfer portal flooded with quarterbacks today, USC freshman Malachi Nelson is planning to stay right where he's at.”

USC football is one of the programs that nearly everyone knows is seeking a quarterback through the portal this offseason. But considering Nelson is still young and has plenty of time to learn and develop, he could largely benefit from staying with the Trojans.

“USC is planning to dip into the transfer portal and pick up a quarterback this recruiting cycle — that’s no secret. There were some whispers that this could potentially push Nelson in to the portal. But in talking with someone close to him, the talented signal-caller plans to stay at USC.”

This could be a move that largely pays off for Malachi Nelson. He will remain with the same coaching staff and not have to learn a new system. Additionally, he's due to be fully healthy once training camp begins. USC football could set themselves up with a great quarterback situation even if Caleb Williams enters the NFL Draft.

Nelson will be entering his sophomore season in 2024. Depending on which transfer quarterback USC football lands, we could see Malachi Nelson in a battle for the starting role.