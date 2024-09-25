The USC football program is coming off a tough 27-24 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The Trojans had the advantage earlier in the fourth quarter, but the 2023 Big 10 champion Wolverines stormed back and won. USC's concerns increased when tight end Lake McRae exited the game with an injury, and he received a notable update on Tuesday.

McRae took a hard hit during the third quarter of Saturday's game and reportedly suffered a knee injury. McRae will be out for several weeks and, thankfully, his injury is not season-ending, head coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday, per USC football Team Reporter Keely Eure.

Hopefully, Lake McRae will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period. The junior tight end entered his fourth season with the Trojans in 2024. He comes off a 2023 season where he amassed a collegiate-career high of 262 yards and one touchdown. Through the first part of 2024, McRae had totaled 134 yards on 12 receptions.

USC may not have come out on top against the mighty Michigan football squad, but their effort showed they can compete with top teams in the country. Head coach Lincoln Riley gave an eye-opening take on the team's season after Saturday's loss.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Riley admitted, per Keely Eure. “But this season…there’s a lot left in it.”

USC's record worsened to 2-1, but as Lincoln Riley said, they still have plenty of games to show what they are made of. Plus, the Trojans still retain a spot in the AP Top 25, so not all hope is lost.

2024 is USC's first year in the Big 10, and of course, the competition will not get any easier. In addition to Michigan, the Trojans now have to worry about potentially facing teams like Ohio State and Penn State in the conference championship.

Surely, USC will bounce back for their upcoming matchups despite their woes.