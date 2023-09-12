USC football looks like they have a star emerging in true freshman Zachariah Branch. The Trojans have lived up to the hype through three games thus far, outscoring their opponents 178-52, and Branch has been a big contributor to their success.

Branch is making history as the first freshman since 2013 to score a receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown, and kick return touchdown in a single season, per 247 Sports. What's even more impressive about this accomplishment is Branch has already done this in just three games.

The speedy receiver showed his tremendous versatility during his first college football game versus San Jose State when he put up a 12-yard rush, four receptions for 58 yards and a receiving touchdown, three punt returns for 66 yards, and an incredible 96-yard kickoff return for touchdown. He had a quieter second game versus Nevada, putting up a 22-yard reception and some nice returns, but shined once again this weekend. In USC's domination over Stanford, Branch flashed again in the return game as he blasted past Stanford for a 75-yard punt return touchdown. His week 2 performance earned him the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Zachariah Branch has earned praise from coach Lincoln Riley and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who attended the game versus Stanford ahead of the Dolphins match against the Chargers in Los Angeles. After the game, Hill told Branch, ‘Man, keep going crazy,” via Grant Grubbs of On 3.

With the performances and the speed Branch has, it's only a matter of time before teams stop kicking to him.