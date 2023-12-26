It will be No. 15 Louisville vs. unranked USC in the Holiday Bowl. Can the Trojans avoid their fourth consecutive loss?

It's not the College Football Playoffs. It's not even a New Year's Six bowl game. It's the Holiday Bowl that USC football will be competing in this year. Needless to say, this is not where Trojans fans thought they would be by season's end.

A preseason No. 6 team, USC (7-5) was supposed to be Pac-12 champions and in the top-4, either in the Rose Bowl or the Sugar Bowl, competing in the playoff. But after starting 6-0, they quickly became exposed, only winning one more game all season, and really could have lost more. Now they're not even ranked and haven't been since losing to Washington 52-42 on Nov. 4. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was also subsequently fired.

No. 15 Louisville (10-3), on the other hand, surprised everyone by being the second-best team in the ACC this year. In Jeff Brohm's first season with the Cardinals, he was able to take them to the conference title game. But there's still a bit of reason for disappointment in the Cardinals' bowl placement. With Florida State being snubbed out of the CFP, that put the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, which would have normally been left for the second-placed ACC team. Therefore, Florida State's snub affected more than just themselves, although they obviously suffered the harshest treatment.

Can Lincoln Riley and the Trojans football team avoid another massive disappointment and lose a sixth game and their fourth in a row? Or will Brohm and the Cardinals win their 11th game for the first time since 2013? Let's get into some bold predictions for the Holiday Bowl.

USC football QB Miller Moss throws for 200 yards and a touchdown

Former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will, unsurprisingly, be opting out of the Holiday Bowl, which will more than likely put Miller Moss behind center. Gaining playing time in four games this season, Moss was able to complete 23-of-32 for 309 yards and a touchdown. But Moss will also be without running back Marshawn Lloyd and wide receiver Brenden Rice.

Zachariah Branch has an early start to 2024

It will be difficult to truly judge what USC football is going to look like in the Holiday Bowl compared to the 2024 season, particularly at quarterback, and not to mention beginning in a new conference in the Big Ten. But Zachariah Branch can begin to build on a promising new season after showing flashes in 2023.

Branch only had 37 plays from scrimmage and suffered from injuries most of the season, but when he did play, he caught 29 receptions for 311 yards, averaging 10.7 yards a play, scoring three touchdowns overall. Don't be surprised to see Riley utilize Branch a lot if healthy, with multiple receptions and runs.

Louisville football defense holds USC to 100 yards or less rushing

The Cardinals had the 12th-best rushing defense in the country, holding opponents to 102 yards rushing per game at 3.32 yards per rush, per NCAA stats. Without their lead rusher in Marshawn Lloyd, the Trojans will be taking a hit in running the ball. Plus, not to mention the way the offensive line struggled at the end of the year can't bode well for USC.

Louisville football beats USC in the Holiday Bowl

I would have said this would have been an upset, and it still might be to some if you haven't looked at the betting lines. Currently, USC football is a seven-point underdog to Louisville, according to FanDuel. Most of that could be due to the massive amount of significant opt-outs on USC's part, or it could be simply that the Cardinals might just be a better team. They certainly had a better season than the Trojans.

This will not be the way that Riley and USC wanted to end 2023 heading into 2024, becoming a Big Ten member. But USC will take the loss here and will likely be starting over again next season.