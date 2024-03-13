The USC Trojans will meet the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena for the Pac-12 Quarterfinals. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a USC-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
It was a close game throughout, as the Trojans trailed 42-37 to the Washington Huskies at halftime. But the Trojans battled back and took the lead midway through the second half, allowing them to control the tempo down the line. Boogie Ellis led the way with 25 points while shooting 9 for 15 from the field. Meanwhile, Kobe Johnson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Collier had 13 points and seven assists while shooting 4 for 6. The Trojans shot 50 percent from the floor, including 40.9 percent from the triples. Likewise, they held the Huskies to 45.6 percent shooting, including 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. USC also won the board battle 29-25. Additionally, they had 10 steals and four blocked shots, which helped force 15 turnovers.
The Wildcats went 15-5 in the Pac-12 this season, including 24-7 overall. They dominated their games at McKale Memorial Center, going 15-1 while going 7-4 on the road. The Wildcats are attempting to win the Pac-12 tournament for the third consecutive season and the 10th time in the school's history. In addition to that, the Wildcats are attempting to do more in the NCAA tournament this year after dropping their first matchup 59-55 to number 15th-ranked Princeton last season. Their journey starts with a showdown against the Trojans.
This is probably the one team that Arizona did not want to face after the Trojans defeated them 78-65 last weekend at the Galen Center. Overall, the teams split the season series, with Arizona taking the other game 82-67 on their home floor. The teams have met four times in Pac-12 tournament history, with USC winning in 2019 and Arizona winning in 2018, 2002, and 1964.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: USC-Arizona Odds
USC: +9.5 (-102)
Moneyline: TBD
Arizona: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline: TBD
Over: TBD
Under: TBD
How to Watch USC vs. Arizona
Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT
TV: Pac 12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
Last weekend, the Trojans pulled off a major upset because three players scored in double figures. Furthermore, they held Arizona to just 38.7 percent shooting, including 28.6 percent from the three-point line, which was a season-low for the Wildcats. It also helped that the Trojans shot 49.1 percent from the floor and were efficient from the charity stripe (88.9 percent).
The Trojans were also crafty, stealing the rock 15 times. Also, they blocked five shots. These factors contributed to Arizona committing 17 turnovers. But it was the emergence of DJ Rodman that really helped them win this game. Amazingly, Rodman scored 19 points in this game while shooting 7 for 8 from the hardwood, including 2 for 3 from the triples. The son of the legendary Dennis Rodman also hauled down seven rebounds to help the Trojans persevere.
But let's talk about everything Johnson did. He scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the triples and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line. However, it was his defense that provided the biggest boost. Johnson nabbed six steals to help USC change the momentum and upend the game plan on its head. Collier was efficient, scoring 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 from the floor.
Ironically, Ellis did not do much in the win against Arizona, managing just five points while shooting only 1 for 8 from the field. It was not a good showing for someone who was the team's lead scorer.
USC will cover the spread if their top guys can all have productive days on the offensive end, and that includes Ellis. Then, they need the defense to take chances again and make some steals to throw Arizona off balance.
Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win
It was not a fun day for Caleb Love last week, as he scored only two points while shooting an awful 1 for 10. Yes, one could argue that Arizona had already clinched the top seed, so there was not much to play for. Regardless, cold streaks have the capability of carrying over, and that is something Love must avoid. Love also turned the ball over five times, which helped the Trojans gain momentum.
Oumar Ballo did well, notching 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6 for 7. Johnson also added 17 points while shooting 6 for 7. Unfortunately, it was not a good day for Pelle Larsson, who had just five points while shooting 2 for 6 while also turning the ball over five times. Kylan Boswell also struggled, scoring five points while shooting 2 for 9 while also turning the ball over three times.
Arizona is too good a team to play sloppy basketball. Yet, bad play can carry over, and the Wildcats must watch out for that if they are to advance in the Pac-12 tournament.
Final USC-Arizona Prediction & Pick
Last week, I correctly predicted that the Trojans would cover at home against the Wildcats because Arizona had already clinched the Pac-12. Things are different now. The Wildcats have watched the tape of their worst performance of the season. Furthermore, they will be playing a USC team that is on tired legs after playing the day before. Arizona will be motivated to correct its issues. Plus, with the bad loss so fresh in their minds, they will use it as fuel to come out and dominate all phases of the game. Expect the Wildcats to cover the spread with authority.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final USC-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -9.5 (-120)