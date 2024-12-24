ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The USC Trojans (6-6) take on the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) Friday night in the Las Vegas Bowl! This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a USC-Texas A&M prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

USC-Texas A&M Last Game – Matchup History

These teams have not played since 1977, and they have faced off just three times. The Trojans won the latest matchup 47-28.

Overall Series: USC leads the all-time series 3-0.

Here are the USC-Texas A&M College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Texas A&M Odds

USC: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -146

Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC-Texas A&M

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies have some important players in the transfer portal, or opting out. They include starting receiver Cyrus Allen, two important offensive lineman, three starting defensive lineman, their backup quarterback Connor Weigman, and starting running back Le'Veon Moss is still undecided. With those players not playing Friday night, the Trojans have a great chance to cover the spread, or win the game as underdogs.

USC's two best running backs are not playing. However, Bryan Jackson is very capable in the backfield. Jackson has rushed for 122 yards on just 20 carries this season. That is 6.1 yards per carry for Jackson, but he has yet to find the endzone. Texas A&M allowed 137.7 rush yards per game this season, and 13 rushing touchdowns. Those are not bad numbers, but Jackson still has a chance to have a good game to end the season.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

Let's start with everyone USC is going to be missing for the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans will be without their starting left tackle, three starting wide receivers, backup running back, an important tight end, a good safety, a linebacker, two defensive lineman, and Miller Moss. Their best running back has also opted out. Needless to say, USC is without plenty of important players heading into the Las Vegas Bowl. With that, Texas A&M has a good chance to win.

Weigman is in the portal, but the Aggies benched him mid-season. Texas A&M handed the ball to Marcel Reed, and he will get the ball in the bowl game. Reed, a freshman, passed for 1,572 yards with a 61.1 completion percentage. Reed also passed for 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions while taking only 13 sacks. Along with that, Reed rushed for 501 yards, and six touchdowns on the season. With USC missing a lot of their defensive starters, Reed has a great chance to put up big numbers and lead the Aggies to a nice win.

Final USC-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

On paper, this is going to be a close game. However, the amount of players in the transfer portal for the Trojans is a little too much to overlook. USC has some good backups, and they are all talented, but they do not have many reps on the season. It is going to be hard for them to find a groove. With the Aggies having at least their starting quarterback to lead the team, it should be a little smoother for them. I will take Texas A&M to win this game, and cover the spread Friday night.

Final USC-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -3.5 (-110)