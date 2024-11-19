U.S. Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic may play in Italy but his nickname is “Captain America” and he showed why on Monday, leading the USMNT to a 4-2 victory over Jamaica in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal. After he scored the opener, Pulisic hit the viral — yet polarizing — Donald Trump dance which has been sweeping the sports world since the country's 45th president was elected its 47th leader on election day.

Pulisic explained his celebration after the game.

“Why that? Well, I just thought it was funny!” Pulisc said, per international football insider Fabrizio Romano.

The USMNT star claims there were no political motivations behind the moves, which have become commonplace in sports around the globe in recent days. Everyone from NFL players like Brock Bowers, Nick Bosa, and Za'Darius Smith to UFC fighter Jon Jones to Barnsley (England) footballer Stephen Humphrys have hit the Donald Trump dance after big plays.

Christian Pulisic and USMNT look good under Maricio Pochettino

After the win, the USMNT will move into the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League, joining Panama and the winners of Canada vs. Suriname (Canada up 1-0 on aggregate after Leg 1) and Honduras vs. Mexico (Honduras up 2-0 on aggregate after Leg 1). The victory also automatically qualifies the Americans for the 2025 Gold Cup.

The two victories over Jamaica were the first official matches managed by new USMNT manager — and former Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea boss — Mauricio Poccetino. The new headman is now 3-0-1 as USMNT boss, presiding over the two Jamaica wins, a 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, and a 2-0 friendly loss to Mexico.

A big reason for the success is the continued growth of Christian Pulisic, who is flourishing both for the national team and in Italy for AC Milan where he has seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances this season.

The next USMNT match should go even further toward showing exactly where the squad is at under the new manager as the team takes on England in an international friendly on Nov. 30.