The Utah football team has had some quarterback issues in recent years as Cam Rising has been plagued with injury trouble. When Rising has been healthy, the Utes have been very good. However, Rising has been sidelined the past couple of seasons, and it has created problems. He won't be back next season, and Utah has found a replacement in the transfer portal as Devon Dampier is coming to the Utes from New Mexico.

“BREAKING: Former New Mexico starting QB Devon Dampier has Committed to Utah, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’11 200 QB totaled 2,768 yards passing and 12 TDS Also added 1,166 yards and 19 TDs on the ground this season 2 years of eligibility left.”

Devon Dampier came to the New Mexico football program in 2023 and he has played there for the past two seasons. This was the first time that he has been in the transfer portal, and Utah football fans are also hoping that it will be the last.

Dampier was in the 2023 recruiting class and he was a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. Dampier was the #1,693 player in the 2023 class, the #88 QB and the #26 player in the state of Arizona. He attended Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, AZ.

As a freshman, Dampier got limited playing time and he finished the year 40-64 for 525 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Dampier also ran for 328 yards and four touchdowns last season. He showed a lot of promise.

Dampier blossomed into a strong QB this year and his ability to run the football is the trait that should excite Utah fans the most. Dampier finished this season 226-390 through the air for 2,768 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran the football 155 times for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. He put up elite running back numbers as a QB as he averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

If Dampier can take better care of the football next season, he can be a very good QB for the Utah football team. He can make plays with his arms and legs and he is a very difficult QB to defend.

The Utah football team has been a healthy Cam Rising away from having two really good teams these past two years. Unfortunately, injuries kept Rising on the sideline. The Utes are hoping that Devon Dampier can come in and give them some special seasons just like Rising did in the past.