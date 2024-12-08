The transfer portal has become one of the most wild and dramatic parts of each and eery college football season and this one is no different. Quality players all over the country are jumping in the portal in search of a change of scenery. The latest name in that group is Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, who is now in the portal after his freshman season according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Wilson threw for 1,510 yards and 10 TDs as a true freshman for Utah this year. Wilson was an ESPN four-star recruit who had offers from Oregon, Miami, BYU, Louisville and Arizona State.”

Shortly after the news dropped, Wilson released a statement confirming his decision on social media.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to The University of Utah for the incredible opportunities, support, and experiences I've had during my time here,” part of the statement read. “To the coaches, teammates, and everyone who believed in me-thank you for helping me grow both on and off the field. The memories made and lessons learned will stay with me forever. To the amazing fans, your unwavering support has meant the world to me and has been a constant source of motivation.”

Wilson got thrown into the fire for this Utah football team earlier than he initially thought as a freshman after another season-ending injury to starter Cam Rising. The youngster still threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on the season.

Wilson also struggled this season as many of his talented skill players got injured around him. Top wide receiver Money Parks went down with a season-ending injury midway through the campaign before All-Big 12 tight end Brant Kuithe suffered an injury during a crushing loss against BYU.

Wilson was benched before that BYU game in favor of Brandon Rose but was re-inserted into the lineup after Rose went down with a season-ending foot injury. Wilson was the starter for a few more games before he was injured in Utah's penultimate game of the season against Iowa State. Luke Bottari finished out that game and started the final game of the season against UCF.

Utah football failed to meet expectations in 2024, finishing just 5-7 in a season where it expected to compete for a Big 12 Championship. Now, it will be in search of a new quarterback heading into 2025. As for Wilson, he will surely generate interest at both the Group of Five and Power Four levels as a potential portal addition.