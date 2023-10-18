After winning the last two Pac-12 championships, the Utah football team came into this season with high expectations. However, the hopes of pulling off a third straight conference title have hit a road block because of injuries. In last year's Rose Bowl game, star quarterback Cam Rising went down with a knee injury that kept him out at the beginning of the season, but many people were expecting him to only miss a game or two. He has yet to step on the field this year for the Utes. This Utah team would look completely different with him out of the field. Injury trouble is now even worse, as the Utes will now be without another important offensive player.

Utah football tight end Thomas Yassmin went down with an injury against Oregon State, and he will have season-ending surgery, according to an article from Deseret News. This is now the fifth season-ending injury that the Utes have experienced this season. This team just can't escape the injury bug.

“It’s a shame to see Thomas get injured and he will have a season-ending surgery this week,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

So far this season, Thomas Yassmin has eight receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. He hasn't made as big of an impact as people thought he would after his breakout season last year, but this is still a loss that is going to impact this Utah football offense.

The Utes have struggled mightily this season to get anything going on offense, and this certainly isn't going to help. It's also still unclear when we could see Cam Rising make a return to the field. This Utah team has a lot of talented players, and it's unfortunate to see them struggle on offense because of all the injuries.

This weekend, Utah has a massive road game against USC football that will have big Pac-12 implications. The Utes already have one conference loss, so if they want to keep their three-peat hopes alive, they will have to take down the Trojans.