Utah football suffered another huge injury at the quarterback position before their game against Colorado. To this point, Kyle Whittingham's team has had a brutal season healthwise. The Utes have already lost star signal caller Cam Rising for the season and have struggled to find a permanent starter at the position ever since. Now the program is set to be even thinner at QB as Utah insider for KSL Sports Steve Bartles has confirmed that sophomore quarterback Brandon Rose suffered a season-ending injury against BYU.

With this tough news, Isaac Wilson, the brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, will be the presumed starter for the Utes for the rest of the season. Utah football will look to rally around the freshman to prevent a disappointing season from getting worse.

The Utes are in trouble of having their worst season in more than a decade

Kyle Whittingham and company are currently 4-5 overall and 1-5 in their first year in the Big 12. Coming into the season with playoff aspirations, Utah football is in danger of having its first losing season since 2013. This would be a huge dropoff for a team that won two straight PAC-12 championships in 2022 and 2023. The struggles are largely attributed to the Utes' offense, which ranks third-last in the Big 12 with 22.6 points a game.

Brandon Rose made his first start for the Utes in their controversial loss to BYU. Since Rising was ruled out, Wilson has been QB1 for most of the season. The freshman has thrown for eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions with a QBR that ranks 113th in the FBS. Overall, Utah football will have to do a better job closing games if they are to get back to .500, as the schedule doesn't get any easier.

After traveling to Boulder to take on the Buffaloes, the Utes will host 7-2 Iowa State Cyclones and close the season against the UCF Knights. Currently riding a five-game losing streak, Kyle Whittingham's team has only lost one game by more than one possession. Indicating that Utah football isn't far off from the team that was ranked as high as tenth this year. But if the program doesn't finish the year strong after last Saturday's heartbreaking loss, it'll be a rough way to finish their first season in a new conference.