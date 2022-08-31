Utah football to honor Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan with special helmets vs. USC after tragic murders

Utah football has endured unimaginable tragedies recently, as two former players, running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe, were shot and killed. Those players won’t be far from the Utes’ minds in the 2022 season, though. Utah football plans to honor the two deceased players with these special helmets, which will be worn for the first time in an October 15 game against Pac-12 rival USC. Brett McMurphy of Action Network has the details.

Utah will honor Aaron Lowe & Ty Jordan w/custom hand-painted helmets. The players both wore No. 22 & passed away in the past 2 years. Utah's #22forever helmet will debut Oct. 15 when the Utes host USC pic.twitter.com/IObzJxd2IQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 31, 2022

The helmets, called 22forever, are custom painted and are a nod to the number 22, which was worn by both Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan when they suited up for Utah football.

The helmets feature paintings of Lowe and Jordan, crafted by Nebraska-based artist Armando Villareal. The 22forever logo is also present on the helmets.

Utah football dedicated their 2021 season to the two deceased players, winning their first Pac-12 championship while earning a first-time berth to the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

The Utes will once again be playing for Jordan and Lowe in 2022. Jordan, a former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, was shot and killed on Christmas night after his gun accidentally discharged.

Lowe was shot after an alleged argument ensued over his inability to move his car due to a group blocking his path. The Utah football community was stunned and saddened by these events.

But as tragic as they are, they’ve only served to bring the program closer together. Now, the Utes will proudly wear beautiful tributes to the lives of Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan on their helmets when they take the field against USC in October.