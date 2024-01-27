Utah State faces Boise State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Utah State Boise State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Utah State Aggies take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State Boise State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Utah State Boise State.

The Mountain West is having a great college basketball season thus far. The league could get a whopping six teams into the 2024 NCAA Tournament: these two teams, plus New Mexico, Nevada, San Diego State, and Colorado State. They're all part of the at-large discussion and could give this conference a massive haul heading into March Madness. Utah State and Boise State want to make sure that they don't absorb a losing streak which could wound their chances of being called on Selection Sunday.

USU has lost just two games, BSU five, but both teams are 5-1 in the league, making this a battle for first place in the Mountain West Conference. USU and BSU are both a game ahead of New Mexico and San Diego State in the loss column; those two schools are 5-2 in league play entering Friday night. It's a high-stakes battle with implications for seeding in the Mountain West Tournament. The winner might not be a shoo-in for a No. 1 seed, but it would be increasingly likely that the winner would get a top-three seed and get a comparatively more favorable quarterfinal matchup in the conference tournament. It's more than a month away from the MWC Tournament, but those considerations are part of the backdrop to this game.

Here are the Utah State-Boise State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Boise State Odds

Utah State Aggies: +3.5 (-114)

Boise State Broncos: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How To Watch Utah State vs Boise State

Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The Aggies have lost twice all season long, and they're an underdog against a team which has three more losses (five for Boise, two for Utah State). Boise State has also lost a game at home to an underachieving UNLV team. USU's one Mountain West loss was a road loss to New Mexico. USU has clearly endured the much better loss. Boise State has more of a penchant for slipping up in a game it could and probably should win. USU has also not played since last Saturday, which was an easy win over Fresno State. This team will be physically fresh, which should help the Aggies heading into this game. They might be able to ride their starters more than BSU. The Broncos had to play this past Tuesday on the road at Fresno State. USU could benefit from having a whole week off.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The Broncos, by playing this past Tuesday, will be more in rhythm than Utah State. Boise State will have played a game more recently, whereas Utah State will be a little rusty after sitting for a whole week. Basketball is a sport best played every three or four days. If teams sit for a full week, they might get thrown out of sync. That's one edge for BSU. The other is that BSU is playing at home and has been very good in its own arena this season. The UNLV loss was a weird exception. UNLV is a weird team which beat Creighton by 15 points and yet got blown out at home by Air Force earlier this week. Cast aside that UNLV result. Look at the bigger picture. BSU at home is a good pick with a spread this small.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

You can lean Boise State if you'd like, but this game feels like a coin flip. Maybe wait for a live-betting angle.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -3.5