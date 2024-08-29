ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UTEP Miners (0-0) are on the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) for the start of the 2024 college football season. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTEP-Nebraska prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTEP-Nebraska Odds

UTEP: +27.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +1600

Nebraska: -27.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch UTEP vs. Nebraska

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UTEP Could Cover The Spread/Win

UTEP's new head coach, Scott Walden, knows how to design the pass game. He led Austin Peay to be one of the top passing offenses in the country last season, and that is what he will look to do at UTEP. Nebraska has a very solid run defense, so UTEP will cover the spread through the air in this game. If Walden can get good quarterback play, the Miners will be able to move the ball downfield through the air, and score some points.

To help out with the pass game, Walden brought in Trey Goodman from Austin Peay, and Jaden Smith from Eastern Kentucky. Goodman averaged 21.2 yards per grab in 2023, and scored seven times. Jaden Smith is coming off a season in which he had 73 receptions for Eastern Kentucky. Both Smith and Goodman should be able to help out whoever it is that starts at quarterback.

UTEP's defense needs to take advantage of the freshman quarterback. College is a lot different than high school, and everyone gets nerves for their debut. Dylan Raiola is a true freshman, so you can expect plenty of nerves from him. UTEP had a great pass defense in 2023, and they return a lot of those players. If they can force Raiola to make a few mistakes, UTEP will cover this spread.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is a whole lot of hype surrounding this Nebraska football team, and it centers around true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola was the top quarterback recruit in the country, and it is time for him to prove why. He has the arm talent to help this team go far, but college football is a different beast compared to high school. The good news is he gets to open up his season at Memorial Stadium.

To help out the freshman prodigy, coach Matt Rhule brought in some receivers through the transfer portal. Jahmal Banks comes in from Wake Forest while Isaiah Neyor transfers in from Texas. Banks had a pretty good season last year with the Demon Deacons as he had 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Neyor was injured last season, but he is back and healthy in 2024. He should be able to have a repeat of the success he had at Wyoming where he grabbed 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Nebraska has a good defense, even though the record did not prove it last season. The Cornhuskers were actually one of the best run-defenses in all of college football. They return a lot of the players that helped them stop the run in 2023. Along with that, the Cornhuskers allowed more than 20 points just three times last year. They should have no problem shutting down the Miners in this game.

Final UTEP-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

UTEP has to keep the game within four touchdowns in order to cover this spread. That seems like it should not be hard, but it depends on whether or not you buy into the Nebraska hype this season. I am one of the people that will buy into that hype. I think Nebraska is going to be a great football team, so I am going to trust them to win this game by at least 28.

Final UTEP-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -27.5 (-106)