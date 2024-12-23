College Football Bowl Season is a unique entity for many different reasons. There are some games that are steeped in pageantry and history, while others end with Mayonnaise baths and edible Pop-Tarts mascots stealing the spotlight. Then there are the players that aren't as well covered throughout the season who finally get a chance to shine in the national spotlight. Players like UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown, who went viral on Monday not just for his performance, but for this graphic:

I'm not sure where City, State is on the map… I'm guessing it's somewhere close to Parts Unknown, which was a hotbed for professional wrestlers in the 1990's, producing stars such as The Ultimate Warrior, Doink the Clown and Papa Change. But what's really stands out about this graphic is that McCown was named the MVP of the Myrtle Beach Bowl despite his diminutive size.

Despite being no-feet tall and weighing zero pounds, McCown played one heck of a game on Monday afternoon against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The son of former NFL quarterback and current Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown completed 23-of-30 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore also added 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the 44-15 win.

Owen McCown began his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes. He started three games during his freshman year, but transferred shortly after Deion Sanders — and Shedeur Sanders — announced they'd be coming to Boulder for the 2023 season. McCown started just one game during his first season with UTSA, but went 7-6 in his thirteen starts this year, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.