The host posted a video on Instagram about being let go from show.

Host Valerie Bertinelli recently opened up about how she feels after being cut from the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network.

She was a host and judge on the show for 12 seasons, Deadline reports. The episodes currently airing were filmed back in 2022.

Valerie Bertinelli posted an emotional video on Instagram about being cut from the Food Network show

Bertinelli is seen with a coffee mug and glasses in a video she posted on Instagram. In it, she reveals how her feelings were hurt by being forced out of the show. Also, she discussed how the show was a lifesaver.

“I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation last night and I didn't want to talk about it last night [because] I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings,” she started. “I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know it's business [and] budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not going to be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship really sucks.”

Back when the current episodes surfacing were being taped in 2022, she was going through a difficult time with a divorce. She added, “Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life.”

“Working with all those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water. It helped me, it was like a floatation device,” the One Day at a Time star continued.

Valerie Bertinelli also acknowledged her co-host and the kids from the show.

She'll miss being on the Kids Baking Championship, but fans will probably miss her more.