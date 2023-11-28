The face of Food Network, Guy Fieri, has signed a new three-year deal to stay on with the network that made him a household name.

At the pace Guy Fieri is going, there might not be any new Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives left to try before long. As is, the Mayor of Flavortown has decided to re-up his deal with the Food Network to keep starring in and producing new content for Food Network for the next three years.

Fieri, one of the chief celebrity faces of the culinary-minded channel, already announced the renewal of the Fieri-fronted Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions, so the overall deal to remain at the Food Network doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Under the terms of the pact, Fieri will also develop new series for the network through his Knuckle Sandwich production company.

Fieri first rose to fame at the channel after winning the second season of The Next Food Network Star in 2006. He then starred in Guy's Big Bite before striking it big with the enormously popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He's also found success with other shows like Guy Off the Hook, Guy Fieri’s Road Show, Guy’s Family Road Trip, Guy & Hunter’s European Vacation and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen.

Fieri put out a statement about the deal, saying “For nearly two decades, Food Network has been my home and continuing to create great TV within the Warner Bros. Discovery universe is exactly where I want to be.”

He continued, “Food is our most universal language so being able to unite people through highlighting chefs, restaurateurs and the folks dishing out incredible meals all over this country and world is a privilege and responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

Head of Content, Food, for Warner Bros. Discovery, Betsy Ayala, also commented on the news, explaining “Recognized everywhere he goes, there is only one Guy Fieri.”

“Guy’s love of food, restaurants, and the chefs behind the dishes, combined with his extraordinary passion for crafting series with stories that resonate make extending this partnership a clear choice in our mission to deliver to viewers more of what they love,” Ayala elaborated.

Sounds like Guy Fieri‘s re-election as Mayor of Flavortown was a landslide victory, according to Food Network.