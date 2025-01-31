ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Vanderbilt looks to continue their winning ways as they face Oklahoma. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt comes into the game at 16-4 on the year, with a 4-3 conference record, good for seventh place. They opened the year strong going 12-1 before they would lose two straight. Vanderbilt would then beat South Carolina and upset Tennessee before they fell to Alabama. Last time out, Vanderbilt upset Kentucky. Vanderbilt built a 14-point lead at the end of the first half, but a second-half 8-0 run by Kentucky would have them lose that lead. Still, Vanderbilt ended the game on a 6-0 run to win it 74-69.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 15-5 on the year, and 2-5 in conference play, placing them in 13th place in the SEC. They opened the year 13-0 including an Oklahoma win over Arizona and a win over Michigan. They would then lose four straight before beating South Carolina and Arkansas in back-to-back games. In their last game, Oklahoma faced Texas A&M. It was a tight game early, with Texas A&M leading by just one at the end of the first half. Still, Texas A&M held Oklahoma at bay, as Oklahoma would not take the lead again and fell 75-68.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Oklahoma Odds

Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Oklahoma: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 44th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 39th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Vanderbilt has been solid on offense this year, sitting 21st in the nation in points per game while sitting 80th in effective field goal percentage. They are also 21st in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, mainly because they take care of the ball. Vanderbilt is 17th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Jason Edwards leads Vanderbilt in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 17.3 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by AJ Hoggard. Hoggard comes into the game with 10.8 points per game while leading the team with 4.5 assists per game this year. He also adds 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Tyler Nickel has 10.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Devin McGlockton leads the way. He leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game this year, while he also adds 10.9 points per game with one assist, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is ranked 41st in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 79th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oklahoma has been solid on offense this year. They are 48th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 20th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are sixth in the nation in shooting efficiency, and 60th in the nation in three-pointers made this year.

Jalon Moore leads the team in both points per game and rebounds per game this year. Moore is scoring 18.2 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Sam Godwin. Godwin has six points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds, one assist, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Jeremiah Fears leads the way. He leads the team in assists and steals per game. Fears has 4.3 assists per game while adding 1.8 steals. Further, he is scoring 15.9 points per game and adding 3.9 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Duke Miles. Miles comes in with 10.6 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year.

Final Vanderbilt-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Both teams are better on the offensive end of the court this year. Still, the defensive units could be the difference in this one. While Vanderbilt is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 147th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is 126th in the nation in opponent points per game but is 94th in opponent-effective field goal percentage this year. Further, both teams create turnovers well. Vanderbilt is sixth in the nation in steals, while Oklahoma is 27th. Vanderbilt is stronger in the rebounding game, but Oklahoma shoots better. Expect a close game, and take the point in this one.

Final Vanderbilt-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +3.5 (-120)