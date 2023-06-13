Vanna White is expressing her thanks to over 40 years of the Wheel of Fortune with Pat Sajak. She responded to his message where he revealed he would retire after 41 seasons of the show, per People. She said she would miss working with him.

“When we started Wheel of Fortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come,” Vanna White wrote.

“Cheers to you, Pat Sajak!” she concluded.

Monday night, Sajak announced he would retire from the show he began hosting in 1981. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he shared on Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

However, Sajak will serve as a consultant on the series for the next three years, so he won't be on camera anymore, but he'll be around. Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, also expressed her gratitude for him.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” Prete said. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we’re thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family!”