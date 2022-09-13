The Florida State Seminoles are looking to stay undefeated in the 2022 college football season after back-to-back victories over the Duquesne Dukes at home and against the LSU Tigers in a neutral-site game. Up ahead for them is a matchup against the 1-1 Louisville Cardinals on the road, and it’s an assignment Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell is wary of mainly because he recognizes the potential of the Cards’ attack.

Via Chris Nee of 247 Sports:

“They have a very experienced offensive line that is returning, they are really good at what they do within their schemes. Big outside zone, nakeds, play-action shots. These guys, they run it well. They’ve had a few missed opportunities here early in the year. But it’s an offense that is very dangerous.”

Louisville suffered a 31-7 road loss to the Syracuse Orange in Week 1 but managed to put it together after that, as the Cardinals rebounded with a stellar performance in last Saturday’s 20-14 win over the UCF Knights. Much of the reason why the Cardinals could be a handful for Florida State football and its defense lies in the dual-threat capabilities of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham.

“He’s such an electric player. He has a great arm, he can push the ball down the field. Very accurate in the vertical passing game. What he does with his feet, there’s few people out there that can do that. He’s played so much. He’s tough,” Norvell said of Cunningham, who had 201 passing yards and 121 rushing yards in Louisville’s win over the Knights.

Florida State football also has a quarterback of its own who also has great wheels, though, in the form of Jordan Travis, so a duel between Travis and Cunningham should be a treat to watch Friday.