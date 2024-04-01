Vignettes in a Cup is the newest event in Honkai Star Rail that arrived alongside the game's Version 2.1. This permanent event has the player mixing a whole lot of drinks, so in this guide, we will teach you how to make all of the drinks for Vignettes in a Cup.
The Vignettes in a Cup event is one of the game's Conventional Memoirs. That is, it is a permanent event. Not only that, but the entirety of the event is available from the get-go. That means that players can finish the entire event in one go.
Vignettes in a Cup Basics
Vignettes in a Cup is a bartending event, with players having to mix up drinks based on what the customer wants. Each drink making session has four steps. In the first step, players must select the size of the drink's glass. The size will dictate how many ingredients players can mix together. The second step involves choosing the amount of ice to place inside the glass. Unless specified, the amount of ice does not actually factor much into the final product. The third step involves the creation of the drink itself. Players can pour one ingredient at a time, with the option to stir the ingredients together once. The final step is choosing what decoration to put on the drink. Like the ice, this does not affect the drink unless specified.
During the drink mixing process, players will have to balance the drink's three traits. The first is its Sweetness, which can go between Very Sweet and Very Bitter. Next is its Intensity, which can go between Very Strong and Very Mellow. Lastly, is its Thickness, which can go between Very Thick and Very Refreshing. Balancing these traits using the drink's ingredients is key for this event.
Vignettes in a Cup Drink Orders Guide
This drink making event has two phases. The first phase involves creating drinks for the customers based on what they request for. We will first be going over the drinks that each customer will be asking for as well as how to make them.
Spade Drinks Guide
During Spade's first visit, he will ask for two drinks: A Lost Twilight, and something Super Intense. Follow the recipe for the Lost Twilight, then make either a Metropolitan Roam or a Clockwise Sleeptalk for the second request.
On Spade's second visit, he will ask for something in a Small Glass with a Strong Taste as his first drink. We found that this recipe works to meet his demands:
- Ultimate Syrup
- Practitioner Pepper
- Ice SoulGlad
He then asks for something in a Large Glass that is Bitter and is Super Strong for his second drink. Here is a recipe that meets his demands:
- Dream jam
- Practitioner Pepper
- Soothing Soda 2x
Mr. Bigwig Drinks Guide
During Mr. Bigwig's first visit, he will ask for a Refreshing drink for his first drink. Players can make a Clockwise Sleeptalk to meet his requirements. For his second drink, Mr. Bigwig wants a Slightly Sweet Drink. To fulfill this, players can make either a Glimmering Dreamscape or a Metropolitan Roam.
On Mr. Bigwig's second visit, he will first ask for a drink that is Large (use a Large Glass) and Strong. Strong is misleading here, as it actually recquires the player to make a drink with a Thickness of 1. The following recipe meets this requirement:
- Ultimate Syrup
- Dream Jam
- Practitioner Pepper 2x
For the second drink, Mr. Bigwig wants a Sweet (>= 1 Sweetness) and Refreshing (Thickness -1) drink. Players can either create a Clockwise Sleeptalk, or make their own custom drink. If the player chooses to make a custom drink, then this recipe works:
- Large Glass
- Dream jam 2x
- Practitioner Pepper 3x
Melancholy Drinks Guide
When Melancholy visits for the first time, they will first ask for a Drifting Wind. Melancholy will then ask for a drink that exudes Brokenness, is Very Refreshing, and features Miss Robin. This is the recipe that players can follow:
- Ultimate Syrup
- Soothing Soda
- Stir
- Ice SoulGlad 2x
- Robin Ornament
In their second visit, Melancholy will first ask for a small glass of tears, with an Intense Bitterness, and decorations that remind of the audience back at the theater. In short, they want a Small drink with a Sweetness of <= -1, has a Strength of 1, and uses Penaconians as decoration. Here is the recipe players can use:
- Ultimate Syrup
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stirring Optional
- Odd Concoction
- Intellitron Ornament
Melancholy will then order a second drink. This one needs to be in a Large Glass, is very Thick (>= 2), a little Intense (1), and has an ornament of animated characters. This is the recipe players can follow:
- Redsunset Sauce
- Ultimate Syrup 2x
- Practitioner Pepper
- Hamster Ball Knight Card
Tin Man Drinks Guide
The first time that Tin Man visits, he will order a Super Thick drink in a Small Glass. Players can either make him a Metropolitan Roam, or a drink using this recipe:
- Small Glass
- Ultimate Syrup
- Redsunset Sauce
- Practitioner Pepper
He will then order a drink in a Small Glass, is Sweet, and has Clearly Colored Layers (2 max), Players can follow this recipe:
- Small Glass
- Dream Jam
- Practitioner Pepper 2x
Tin Man visits a second time, where he will first order a drink in a Large Glas, is a Little Bitter, has Pretty Colors, and has Separate Layers. The following recipe can be used to fulfill his request:
- Large Glass
- Soothing Soda 3x
- Puffergoat Milk.
His second drink is one served in an Extra Large Glass, is Very Sweet, Super Intense, and has Pretty Layers. A possible recipe to follow is this:
- Ultimate Syrup 2x
- Puffergoat Milk 2x
- Odd Concoction
There will then be a short story, where players must serve him the drink with a Black Bottom, Blue Middle, and a White Top.
Tin Man visits a third time, and will first order a drink in an Extra Large Glass, is sweet (1 Sweetness), and has plenty of color (3 or more layers). This recipe fulfills the requirements for his drink:
- Puffergoat Milk
- Ultimate Syrup
- Practitioner Pepper
- Redsunset Sauce
- Odd Concoction
He will then order a second drink, and it must be in a Large Glass, has a Strong Taste (1 Strength), a Thick Texture (1 Thickness), and more layers (exactly 3). Here is a receipe that players can use:
- Large Glass
- Dream jam
- Redsunset Sauce
- Stir
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stellar Champagne
Lady Drinks Guide
During Lady's first visit, she will order a Chewing Gum. Afterward, she will order a Dreamy drink that is Super Thick with More Ice. This is one of the rare cases where the amount of ice matters. Here is a recipe players can follow to fulfill her drink request:
- Large Glass
- More Ice
- Practitioner Pepper
- Ultimate Syrup
- Stir
- Redsunset Sauce
- Dream Jam
Lady will visit a second time later, and will first order an Uplifting Drink that is Refreshing, and not too much ice. This recipe will fulfill her requirements:
- Small Glass
- Less Ice
- Redsunset Sauce
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stir
- Soothing Soda
She will then order a drink that is Very Slightly Bitter (-1 Sweetness), in a Small Glass, is Mellow (less than 2 intensity), and with little ice. The drink can be made in this way:
- Small Glass
- Less Ice
- Felblood Energy 2x
- Soothing Soda
Starlet Drinks Guide
The first time Starlet arrives, he will order Paper Moon. He will then order a drink in an Extra Large Glass that is Dreamy and has a Thick Texture. Players can make the drink using this recipe:
- Extra Large Glass
- Dream jam
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stir
- Blossom Dew
- Redsunset Sauce
The second time Starlet visists, he will once again order a Paper Moon. He will then order a Large Drink that is Very Sweet (2 or more Sweetness), Mellow (-1 Strength), and is Refreshing (-1 Thickness). The recipe players can follow is the following:
- Large Glass
- Redsunset Sauce
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stir
- Practitioner Pepper
- Stellar Champagne
Starlet's last drink will be one that has Brokenness (-1 Sweetness, 1 Strength), is overall slightly Bitter (-1 Sweetness), and is Thick (1 Thickness). This is how players can make his drink:
- Rejuvenating Soda
- Ultimate Syrup
- Stir
- Puffergoat Milk
- Blossom Dew
Siobhan Drinks Guide
Siobhan will order drinks a total of three times throughout the event. She will first order a Large, Extra Sweet (2 or more Sweetness). Just follow the tutorial for this drink. The second time Siobhan orders a drink, she will ask for a drink that is Nostalgic, in an Extra Large Glass, is Slightly Sweet, and is Particularly Strong. This is yet another tutorial, so follow her instructions again.
Siobhan will then request a last drink, one that is refreshing (-1 Thickness), and has very few Flavors, either a 1 or -1 in Sweetness. This recipe will allow players to make her drink:
- Puffergoat Milk
- Rejuvenating Soda
- Blossom Dew
Vignettes in a Cup Recipe Deduction Guide
The second part of this guide will cover the second phase of the Vignettes in a Cup event, Recipe Deduction, in which players must guess the recipe of the drink based solely on its image. The glass size and ice amount are automatically chosen, so players will only have to deduce the ingredients. Players can follow the drinks guide below to decipher all of the drinks in the Vignettes in a Cup Recipe Deduction portion.
Sweetened Mood
- Soothing Soda
- Ice SoulGlad
- Practiotioner Pepper
- Origami Bird
Ice Palace
- Practitioner Pepper
- Ice SoulGlad
- Stir
- Ice Soulglad
- Soothing Soda
- Origami Bird
Resplendent Rendezvous
- Ice SoulGlad
- Ice SoulGlad
- Soothing Soda
- Stir
- Practitioner Pepper
- Sliced Lemon
Glorious Hour
- Dream Jam x2
- Fellblood Energy
- Stir
- Mint
Let's be Real
- Redsunset Sauce
- Dream Jam
- Stir
- Soothing Soda X2
- Origami Bird
Wintry Garden
- Practitioner Pepper
- Soothing Soda
- Stir
- Puffergoat Milk
- Pepeshi Fluff Ball
Station of Freedom
- Dream Jam
- Felblood Energy
- Stir
- Ice SoulGlad 2x
- Intellitron Ornament
Emotional Indigo
- Soothing Soda
- Ultimate Syrup
- Stir
- Soothing Soda
- Brother Hanu Card
- Odd Concoction 2x
- Ultimate Syrup
- Practitioner Pepper
- Soothing Soda
- Robin Card
- Odd Concoction
- Rejuvenating Soda
- Stir
- Dream Jam
- Stellar Champagne
- Hamster Ball Knight Card
- Felblood Energy
- Ice SoulGlad
- Stir
- Ice SoulGlad
- Ultimate Syrup
- Clockie Card
That's all for our complete Drinks Guide for the Vignettes in a Cup Event in Honkai Star Rail. Again, this is a permanent event for Honkai Star Rail, so even if players do not finish it during Version 2.1, they will still be able to access the event.
