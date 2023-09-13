Week 1 of NFL action is in the books, but Week 2 is already set to kick off. The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (1-0) will look to remain unbeaten, while the Vikings (0-1) are seeking redemption after one of the most inexcusable losses of the league's first week. This article will explain everything that you need to know before the game kicks off and how to watch Thursday Night Football between the Eagles and Vikings.

When and where is Thursday Night Football?

After ruining the Tom Brady Patriots celebration in New England, the Philadelphia Eagles get to return home for their second game of the season. The Eagles play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football?

The remainder of Thursday Night Football games won't be on national television. Instead, they can be streamed on Prime Video. Al Michaels is on play-by-play, while Kirk Herbstreit is adding color. Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pa.

TV Channel: Not on national television | Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Eagles -7 | O/U 49.5

Storylines for Vikings vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings are a different team than we are used to, and it showed in their first game. The team spent the offseason shedding contracts and cutting the core that fans had become familiar with over this last era of Vikings football. Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks, and others were all let go by the team because of salary cap reasons.

The new age of Vikings football didn't go as the team had hoped. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a team that was expected to be bad after the retirement of Tom Brady — by a score of 20-17. The score was tied late into the game, but Minnesota was unable to stop Baker Mayfield from executing long drives on his last two series.

The Vikings will now face a much better team and quarterback than the Buccaneers and Mayfield. The Philadelphia Eagles were the top team in the NFC last year, and they nearly won the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts finished second in MVP voting, and the Eagles return the majority of a talented core.

Their defense is led by a fierce front seven that includes veterans Fletcher Cox and Hassan Reddick but is enhanced by youngsters Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. The defensive line puts pressure on the quarterback and allows a great defensive back unit that features James Bradberry and Darius Slay to feast.

After their Super Bowl loss, the team is looking for vengeance. That started in Week 1 with a win over the New England Patriots.

Justin Jefferson vs. Darius Slay rematch

Ironically, the Vikings and Eagles played each other in Week 2 of last season as well. The Eagles dominated, winning 24-7. If the Vikings want to win, they will need a great performance from Justin Jefferson. The star wide receiver has rarely been slowed down in his NFL career, but one cornerback that got the best of him was Darius Slay in the matchup last year. Slay had two interceptions and limited the receiver to only 48 yards, an unusually unproductive day by Jefferson's standards.

Not only is Jefferson in need of redemption, but he also has contract negotiations on his mind. Jefferson was extension eligible, but he and the Vikings were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal prior to the season, meaning Jefferson may have to wait until after the season to get a lucrative contract.

Arguably the best pass catcher in the league, Jefferson hasn't let contract drama affect his play. He dominated in Week 1, catching seven receptions for 138 yards in the first half alone. He finished with nine catches and 150 yards. The stat line also proved he is more than worthy of becoming the league's highest-paid receiver. Slay will have his hands full as Bradberry is at risk of being out because of concussion protocol, meaning Slay will have limited help with Jefferson.

Injury report

Key contributors, including Marcus Davenport and Garrett Bradbury, are at risk of not playing for the Vikings. In addition to James Bradberry, Kenneth Gainwell and Fletcher Cox are on the injury report for the Eagles.

Gainwell was the Eagles' leading rusher in week 1. He had 14 carries, while no other running back had more than one. A key for the Eagles will be to get the running game going. After leading the league in rushing touchdowns as a team last year, the Eagles only put up 97 yards on the ground against the Patriots.

Even if Jefferson outduels Slay this time around, the Eagles are still heavy favorites. The Vikings had an offseason of retooling, while the Eagles are one of the strongest Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.