A strange thing happened to the Minnesota Vikings last season. While they were in their first year under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell, they they developed into a team that could win close games and play top-level football in the fourth quarter of tight games.

This had been a major weakness in previous years, but the Vikings turned into a team with confidence and end-of-game skill. Minnesota won 8 of its first 9 games and cruised to the NFC North title last season with a 13-4 record.

Much of their success was due to the QB-WR combination of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Cousins displayed the same kind of accuracy that has been his signature in his 11-year career in the NFL, and Jefferson displayed a remarkable ability to make game-changing catches when facing significant pressure.

In addition to those two leaders, the Vikings were dependent on running back Dalvin Cook and veteran wideout Adam Thielen. Both contributed big plays throughout the season, but neither one is with the team in 2023.

While Cook has explosive speed, he has suffered from the same fate as many NFL running backs. Management does not want to devote a significant amount of its payroll to the RB position, and the Vikings have decided to go with Alexander Mattison as the No. 1 running back.

While finance has played a key role in that decision, O'Connell believes that Mattison can be more consistent when it comes to making more positive plays than Cook. Mattison is not as explosive as his predecessor, but he could be better running between the tackles.

Thielen went to Carolina in the offseason as the Vikings appear to have enough talent on hand at the wide receiver position. In addition to K.J. Osborn, the Vikings drafted Jordan Addison of USC to move in at the wide receiver position.

They also have tight end T.J. Hockenson in a complementary role to Jefferson. The Vikings had a dynamic offense in 2022, and they should have that same characteristic in 2023.

Many of the positions are spoken for in training camp on the Vikings, but there are a couple of starters — one on each side of the ball — that could be replaced in the lineup.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn

There is little doubt that Osborn is a key player for the Vikings. He impressed O'Connell last year with his toughness and his ability to make key plays when the Vikings needed them most.

However, while he believes he will be the starter this year and can make a great case that he deserves that spot, the Vikings may opt to go with rookie Jordan Addison in the starting lineup.

Addison may have been the most accomplished receiver in last spring's draft. He had been the No. 1 receiver for Kenny Pickett during his time with the Pittsburgh Panthers, and then he fulfilled the same role at USC last year while teaming with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

Addison has the speed to break big plays and he also is an outstanding route runner. O'Connell may choose to put Addison in the starting lineup.

At the very least, Osborn will man the No. 3 wide receiver role, making key plays from the slot. There is no doubt that he can fulfill the role after catching 60 passes for 650 yards and 5 touchdowns last year.

However, how will Osborn adapt to the same position he had last year if he is not made a starter? If he goes back to the No. 3 wide receiver position it may not sit well with him.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks

The subject of defense on the Vikings has been a major problem area for each of the past 3 seasons. They have been punished on defense during the previous regime of Mike Zimmer, and last year's team under former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will deliver a more aggressive scheme, but it comes down to player execution.

Jordan Hicks is entering his second season with the Vikings after 4 years with the Eagles and 3 with the Cardinals. Hicks had 129 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 2 tackles for loss last year. He also had 1 forced fumble and 1 interception.

The Vikings may want to see more big plays from the inside linebacker position. They may be able to get that from undrafted rookie free agent Ivan Pace, who has been one of the team's most impressive performers in training camp.

That continued in the Vikings' opening preseason game against the Seahawks when he registered a team-high 6 tackles. During that game, he wore the green-dot helmet (communication with coaching staff) and orchestrated the defense.

That could lead to a change at a starting position.