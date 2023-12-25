In addition to suffering key loss to Lions, Vikings suffer injuries to 3 key players

The Minnesota Vikings appeared to be prepared to start the home stretch of their season in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, having a solid chance to make the playoffs and an outside chance at winning the division title. By the end of their Week 16 game, the Vikings had been eliminated from NFC North title contention, were on the outside of the playoff structure looking in and had suffered key injuries to 3 important players.

Asked if he thought the injuries could be significant, O’Connell said, “I do believe so. I can't confirm any of those. But we're two weeks left to go. You know, we've got some really tough guys. We got some guys all trying to battle their way back in there. But I do believe so.” — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 24, 2023

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), rookie wideout Jordan Addison (ankle) and defensive end D.J. Wonnum (lower body, possible ACL) all were forced out of the game with injuries, and head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game that he thought the injuries were serious.

“I do believe so,” O'Connell said. “I can't confirm any of those. But we're two weeks left to go. You know, we've got some really tough guys. We got some guys all trying to battle their way back in there. But I do believe so.”

The Vikings (7-8) dropped a 30-24 decision to the Lions. Minnesota had a chance to take a late lead on its final possession of the game. Justin Jefferson made a spectacular 28-yard reception on a 3rd-and-27 play and Brandon Powell followed with a 26-yard catch and run. However, quarterback Nick Mullens threw an interception on a 1st-and-10 play from the Detroit 30 yard line when he attempted to fire a deep pass to Jefferson.

The All-Pro receiver was open, but Mullens' pass was off target and lacked enough zip to fool the Detroit secondary.

The Vikings were inside the NFC playoff structure at the start of the day, but they have fallen to No. 8, and their playoff chances are questionable.