Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was helped off the field in the third quarter of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Justin Jefferson and Fred Warner collided with each other, and Jefferson's leg got caught underneath. Nick Bosa was also injured in the same play but not in the collision with Jefferson and Warner.

The Vikings announced that Jefferson suffered a right quad injury and that he's questionable to return to the game.

Prior to the injury, the Vikings had been playing well against the 49ers, and Jefferson already had a 97-yard touchdown catch from Sam Darnold. Jefferson has had an injury history in the past, and hopefully, this injury isn't too bad and he can come back in the game.

Justin Jefferson trying to have strong season

With uncertainty coming into the season with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation, there doesn't seem to be any questions through two weeks. The one person who has benefitted from the strong play from Sam Darnold is Justin Jefferson, one of the league's best wide receivers.

Darnold connected with Jefferson in their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants for a three-yard touchdown, and head coach Kevin O'Connell saw that his wide receiver was pleased.

“I saw Justin's face after that drive,” O'Connell said after the game. “I think he felt pretty darn good about who is throwing him the football.

“I don't think anybody's surprised that Sam Darnold played the way he did today. I know I'm certainly not. I tried to foreshadow as much as I could throughout training camp, and I'm just proud of him.”

Hopefully, Jefferson's injury isn't serious so he and Darnold can continue to connect for touchdowns during the season. For now, Darnold will have to get the other receivers on the team in a groove.