By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles.

Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t help that he even slipped multiple times while running routes, all because he wore the wrong cleats to start off the showdown.

The 23-year-old wideout didn’t hide his disappointment after the Vikings lost to the Packers 41-17, emphasizing that it’s just painful he wasn’t able to contribute at all.

“It’s definitely tough getting one catch in the game, wanting to be a big part in the offense… not doing that [I’m] definitely hard on myself,” Jefferson said, per Andrew Krammer of Star Tribune. “It’s frustrating to deal with, only having one catch and not having a major role in the offense.”

When asked whether the Lambeau Field grass played a role in his poor play, Jefferson admitted that while that kind of field was not his preference, he couldn’t really blame it for his struggles.

“That’s really not any excuse. I’d prefer our turf to their grass but it’s not any excuse,” he added.

True enough, while there were a lot of factors that led to the Vikings’ defeat, the Minnesota franchise couldn’t really pin the blame on anything else but themselves. Their defense did not show up once again, and Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions as their passing game was shut down.

At the end of the day, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings can only learn from their mistakes. They are already secured of a playoffs spot, so they have that going for them. Now, they just need to make sure they can be as flawless as they can be come the postseason.