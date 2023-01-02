By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the best teams in the NFL this 2022, but Stephen A Smith admits he can’t take them seriously if they keep losing games like they did against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Green Bay destroyed Minnesota on Sunday, 41-17, with the Vikings defense unable to slow down Aaron Rodgers and their offense. Rodgers threw for one touchdown and rushed for a second score to lead the Packers’ attack, while the visitors were unable to get anything going offensively as Kirk Cousins committed three interceptions.

It is only Minnesota’s fourth loss of the season, but it’s the second time they allowed an opponent to score more than 40 on them. They lost 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Their other two losses saw the Detroit Lions drop more than 30 points on them in a 34-23 loss in Week 14, and the Philadelphia Eagles hold them to just seven points (24-7) in Week 2.

While Stephen A Smith acknowledged that the Vikings are a good team, they are still seemingly lacking considering how much they struggled against the likes of the Packers, Cowboys and Eagles.

“I’m going to say this one last time: I don’t want to hear a damn thing about this Vikings defense or Kirk Cousins. They’re not scrubs. They can play. They’ve won 12 games. But I can’t take you seriously when the Eagles, Cowboys and Packers all flagrantly dismiss you!” Smith exclaimed.

True enough, looking at the record alone, the Vikings look like legitimate title contenders. However, their poor performances against other Super Bowl hopefuls won’t raise much confidence about their chances.

Of course the playoffs is a different field. Nonetheless, as Stephen A Smith highlighted, the Vikings have done little to make their fans believe they have what it takes to win it all.