The Minnesota Vikings have started the season on a roll, and they're continuing it against the Green Bay Packers. Sam Darnold has already thrown three touchdowns in the first half, and one of them was to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Just like any touchdown, Jefferson celebrated with his go-to griddy dance, but he pointed at the Packers' fans while doing it.

The Vikings' offense has been rolling, and it looks like it isn't going to stop anytime soon. It's also a divisional game, so this means a lot to both teams, and hopefully, the Packers can come back and make the game competitive.

Sam Darnold opens up on Vikings' early success

So far, the Vikings have been the surprise of the season with a 3-0 record, and it looks like they're not going to slow down anytime soon. The defense has played a part in that, but Sam Darnold is playing some of his best football to start the season. Darnold was recently asked about the team's hot start.

“For me, it’s just continuing to take it one day at a time,” Darnold said. “I’m not gonna sit here and say I feel one way or the other. I think for me, it’s just about being where my feet are, being present, understanding the situation in front of me, and taking it one play at a time.”

Coming into the season, there were many questions surrounding the Vikings, and one of them was at the quarterback position. With Kirk Cousins leaving to go to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings were going to need to find a new starter at quarterback. When J.J. McCarthy was ruled out for the season, it made even more sense to start Darnold, and he hasn't made it look like a bad decision so far in Week 4.