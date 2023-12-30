Kevin O'Connell believes in his wide receiver's capabilities

Ever since Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury back in October, the Minnesota Vikings' offense has been going through tough times. With the team's backup quarterbacks struggling, head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to look for answers as the Vikings now hold a record of below .500 and are struggling to clinch a playoff spot.

Regardless, the 38-year-old coach still believes in his team's capabilities. When asked by Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen about a possible alternative to the team's offensive approach considering how the Vikings currently shuffle through quarterbacks, O'Connell kept it simple. The former NFL player turned coach emphasized how the team wants to continue building around wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“We kind of know where to take the game based on not letting our best player be taken away,” O'Connell said, via X's and O's with Kevin O'Connell. “The analogy that I gave our coaching staff is ‘just because Michael Jordan was doubled or Kobe Bryant was doubled, it didn't mean that John Paxon always shot the ball. It meant that sometimes we're gonna try to design a play to help Michael Jordan be Michael Jordan.' I think Justin Jefferson is a miraculous player. I think he's as competitive as any player I've been around.”

Throughout the season, Jefferson has tallied a total of 823 receiving yards, 51 receptions and four touchdowns in just eight games played. It makes sense why O'Connell will try to make the necessary adjustments and create a system that allows the former Offensive Player of the Year awardee to thrive.

O'Connell addresses offensive concerns

As for the Vikings' quarterback problem, O'Connell speaks on how he continues to put effort in making adjustments and improving the consistency of the team's execution, as well as making sure that the Vikings are “holding on to the football.”

“It's just about those little chess piece moves of changing up some tendencies…and that's where we need to equip our players — to have a great plan and be ready to play fast. But ultimately if the picture changes or it's an unscouted look, what are our rules? What have we coached up that allows us to execute in those moments?” O'Connell said.

“And that's where you find out where you're at from a standpoint of your offensive system — your ability to overcome. I know we've got some new guys stepping into the huddle at some critical positions, but I do think the foundation is there. And now it's just about the consistency of our execution. And clearly, holding on to the football,” he added.

Safe to say, Kevin O'Connell trusts in his players and his game plan. However, the next two weeks will determine if the Vikings can finish the season strong and somehow clinch a postseason spot.