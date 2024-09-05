T.J. Hockenson will begin his 2024 season on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL. The 27-year-old Pro Bowler is a big piece of the Minnesota Vikings offense that the team will have to survive without for a big chunk of the season. The good news is that he'll eventually be able to return after making solid progress this offseason.

Minnesota is aiming for Hockenson to return midseason. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Vikings are “loosely targeting a Week 7 or so return” for the star tight end. The Vikes play the Detroit Lions, a division rival and Hockenson's old team, at home that week following their bye.

Hockenson suffered his devastating knee injuries in Week 16 against the Lions. He was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the season, so he has to miss a mandatory four games. Having a bye week early in the season helps Hockenson miss less time later on, when Minnesota hopes to contend for the playoffs.

The Vikings still have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as the lead pass-catching options — though Addison is also working his way back from injury — along with newcomer Aaron Jones, a threat out of the backfield. But with Sam Darnold under center for another new team, the Vikes missing one of their top weapons is extra unfortunate.

In 15 games last season, Hockenson recorded career-highs of 960 receiving yards and 95 receptions while scoring five touchdowns. He's one of the best tight ends in the NFL and still smack dab in his prime. While this injury set him back, he's gearing up for a major comeback.

The Vikings' 2024 season begins on the road with a matchup against the New York Giants that’s already getting testy.