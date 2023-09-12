The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up to play the Philadelphia Eagles in a Thursday Night Football match during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. This game is highly anticipated for Vikings fans because it comes after a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The Vikings really want to win this one. In this article, we'll make four big predictions for the game and talk about how they might change the game's outcome.

Vikings Week 1

In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and lost by a score of 20-17. The Buccaneers played tough and capitalized on mistakes made by the Vikings, including three turnovers. Despite the Vikings' efforts, the Buccaneers came out with a tough road win in their new system. After the game, several Vikings players, including Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Jordan Addison, Josh Metellus, Danielle Hunter, and Jordan Hicks, expressed their disappointment. The Vikings' defense played well, but the team was ultimately doomed by their mistakes. The Vikings out-gained the Buccaneers 286 to 97 but found themselves in a tie game because of three first-half turnovers. QB Kirk Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell were noticeably disappointed after the frustrating home loss to the Buccaneers. The Vikings' performance was inconsistent, and they allowed turnovers, which were the most disappointing developments of the game.

Now, let's dive into our four bold predictions for the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Eagles:

1. Kirk Cousins will have a big game

In Week 1, Kirk Cousins had a statistically good game with 344 passing yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 102.8 passer rating. However, he also had one interception and lost two fumbles. Despite this, many experts believe that Cousins will have a breakout game against the Eagles in Week 2. As for the Eagles, their defense struggled in Week 1, giving up 306 passing yards and three touchdowns to the New England Patriots. Cousins can take advantage of these weaknesses and put up some impressive numbers. In addition, Cousins has a solid track record against the Eagles, with a 6-4 record and a 98.5 passer rating in 10 career games against them. If Cousins can limit his turnovers, he has a good chance of leading the Vikings to a victory.

2. Justin Jefferson will shine

In Week 1, Justin Jefferson had an outstanding game with nine receptions for 150 yards. He was a dominant force on the field, leading in receptions, yards, and targets. However, he didn't score a touchdown, and he saw fewer targets in the final two drives of the game. Despite this, Jefferson should have another great game against the Eagles. The Eagles' defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 316 air yards to the Patriots. This could open up opportunities for Jefferson to make big plays in the passing game. If Cousins can get him the ball, Jefferson has the potential to be a game-changer.

3. Alexander Mattison will rush for 50+ yards

In Week 1, Alexander Mattison didn't have a great game, rushing for only 34 yards on 11 carries. He did catch a touchdown pass, but overall, his performance was less than ideal. The Buccaneers' run defense was tough, and Mattison had a hard time finding running lanes. In Week 2, he faces the Eagles, who allowed Ezekiel Elliott to average 4.1 yards per carry. Despite this, it won't be easy for Mattison to rush for over 50 yards. The Vikings' offensive line struggled in Week 1, and they will need to improve if Mattison is going to have success on the ground. However, if the Vikings can establish the run early, it could open up opportunities for Cousins and the passing game later in the game.

4. The Vikings will win with a score of 31-27

With strong performances from Cousins, Jefferson, and Mattison, we predict that the Vikings will secure their first win of the season against the Eagles. The game is likely to be close, but we believe the Vikings will come out on top with a final score of 31-27. Sure, it's tough to pick, Kirk Cousins over Jalen Hurts, but that's what we're doing here. These aren't bold predictions for nothing, eh? It's also on the road, so that adds another layer of difficulty. Still, we think Cousins, Jefferson, and Mattison will all bounce back big time in Week 2.

Looking ahead

The Minnesota Vikings are ready to rebound in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. With strong performances from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, and the defense, the Vikings have a good chance of winning their first game of the season. While these predictions are bold, they are certainly possible and could come true on Thursday night.