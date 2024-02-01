Vince Vaughn touches on working with Tom Brady for Super Bowl ad

Actor Vince Vaughn has rarely ventured into the world of commercials, but he couldn't resist the opportunity to team up with sports legends Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky for a Super Bowl ad promoting the BetMGM gambling app, per Variety. Vaughn, known for his role in “Wedding Crashers,” revealed that while he's been offered Super Bowl ads in the past, this particular opportunity with BetMGM felt right.

In the ad, Vaughn humorously mentions that anyone can use BetMGM except the retired NFL star Tom Brady because he has “won enough.” The commercial also features Vaughn sharing dinner with ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Vaughn expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I love Las Vegas, obviously, and MGM. That felt like a good fit. Tom and Wayne are great, so it just felt fun.”

Having rarely participated in commercials, Vaughn highlighted the enjoyable experience of working with Brady and Gretzky, describing them as “super easy” and “funny.” The Super Bowl ad, part of a series of teasers, debuted on January 18, building anticipation for the BetMGM Big Game Bash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, headlined by Luke Combs.

Known for his iconic line, “Vegas, baby, Vegas!” in the 1996 film “Swingers,” Vaughn has further solidified his connection to the city by becoming the face of Caesars iGaming and Casino platforms. Last year, it was reported that Vaughn would star in “Easy Waltz,” portraying a struggling Vegas entertainer in the directorial debut of “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto.

While Vaughn refrained from betting on either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, he did express support for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, stating, “You have to root for love. You’re not a hater, come on.”