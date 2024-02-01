In what ways could Vince Vaughn have changed Bradley Cooper's life?

In a recent conversation with other best actor SAG Award nominees, Bradley Cooper opened up about a pivotal moment in his career, citing Vince Vaughn's influence during the filming of the 2005 hit comedy “Wedding Crashers.” Cooper, nominated for his self-directed performance in “Maestro,” revealed that working alongside Vaughn was a transformative experience, according to Variety.

Up until that point, Cooper had focused on getting scenes right and being present on camera. However, watching Vince Vaughn in action on the “Wedding Crashers” set had a profound impact on him. Cooper recalled being in awe as Vaughn “destroyed a scene, just crushed it, and then he wants another take.” He described Vaughn, known for his quick wit and comedic prowess, as a huge, tough guy willing to try anything, even if it meant failing.

Cooper highlighted a specific moment when Vaughn was experimenting with scatting and caught onto a creative idea, even though it wasn't working. Despite the perceived failure, Cooper admired Vaughn's willingness to explore with complete abandon. Reflecting on the experience, Cooper noted, “It changed me forever, that was the moment.”

Since his breakout role in “Wedding Crashers,” Cooper has evolved into a respected dramatic actor and filmmaker, earning multiple Academy Award nominations. He recently secured three additional Oscar nominations for his work on “Maestro” in the categories of Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Director.

“Wedding Crashers,” headlined by Vaughn and Owen Wilson, went on to become one of the seminal R-rated comedies of the 2000s, grossing $288 million worldwide. Cooper's journey post-“Wedding Crashers” includes headlining the immensely successful R-rated comedy trilogy “The Hangover,” revealing that he's open to a fourth installment. The influence of Vince Vaughn continues to resonate in Cooper's career, shaping his professional worldview and approach to acting.