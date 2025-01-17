Virginia Tech football landed an ex-Wake Forest wide receiver today in the transfer portal. The Hokies are coming off a mediocre third season under head coach Brent Pry. Unfortunately, injuries and uncertainty around the quarterback position have plagued Virginia Tech this year, leading to the team finishing 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. Pry heads into 2025 with pressure to show some results in his fourth year in Blacksburg.

The Hokies did pick up some good news on Thursday. According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Pete Nakos, ex-Wake Forest wideout Donavon Greene has officially signed with Virginia Tech football. The 6'2, 210 lb wideout has caught 102 passes for 1,853 yards and three touchdowns with the Demon Deacons. Greene has one year of eligibility remaining.

Brent Pry will need to show some progress in 2025

Over their three years under Brent Pry, the Hokies have gone 16-21 overall and 10-13 in conference. While Pry has brought the program to two straight bowl games, Virginia Tech football finished this season worse than the previous year. The inconsistencies in 2024 can mainly be attributed to an offense that averaged 28.2 points per game. That metric ranked eleventh in the ACC overall. On the other side of the ball, the Hokies' defense was largely reliable, allowing just 22.8 points per game.

Brent Pry's team was overall competitive in all of the games it lost. Only two of the Hokies' seven defeats came by more than one score, showcasing that this program is competitive. However, the uncertainty at quarterback was too much to overcome for Virginia Tech this year as the team ranked second last in the ACC in passing yards.

Brent Pry tried out three players under center throughout 2024: Kyron Drones, William Watson III, and Colin Schlee. Drones and Watson III have already been retained this offseason, giving the Hokies some experience in the quarterback room next year. Virginia Tech football, however, is losing most of its receiving core this offseason. This means that Donavon Greene will be expected to step into a significant role on offense immediately.

Overall, signing Greene is a critical move for a football program looking to return to its glory days. The Hokies have a recent history of competing for and winning ACC titles under legendary coach Frank Beamer. The new twelve-team College Football Playoff is designed for a program like Virginia Tech to contend manually for a spot in this field. However, that climb begins with a much better 2025 season. The Hokies and their loyal fans deserve it. And Brent Pry might need it for the sake of his future in Blacksburg.