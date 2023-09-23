In recent weeks, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s romantic entanglements have been in the spotlight as he's been spotted in the company of Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. This newfound connection has emerged amid persistent rumors of a potential romance with model Gigi Hadid that have circulated over the past year, PageSix reports. Speculation about Ceretti and DiCaprio began to swirl this summer after they were seen together on a yacht, joined by fellow models Meghan Roche and Imaan Hammam.

According to an insider source, the pair has been dedicating a considerable amount of time to each other in recent months, relishing the opportunity to forge a deeper connection. Their relationship first ventured into the public eye during a sizzling night out at an electrifying club in Ibiza, Spain, on August 9th.

A video exclusively obtained by Page Six captured the “Titanic” star and the Italian beauty in passionate embraces, enjoying a night of revelry at the vibrant Hï Ibiza club. While initial rumors swirled around their budding connection, it has now been confirmed that DiCaprio and Ceretti are indeed a couple.

The latest sighting of Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti occurred as they departed the same Milan Fashion Week party, coinciding with Page Six's exclusive confirmation of their romantic involvement. Eager to maintain a level of discretion, the 48-year-old movie star and the 25-year-old fashion model took pains to avoid being photographed together. DiCaprio, known for his penchant for privacy, shielded himself under his customary black cap, paired with a matching T-shirt and glasses, as he quietly settled into the back seat of an SUV.

As this intriguing new romance continues to unfold, there is growing curiosity about the 25-year-old fashion sensation, Vittoria Ceretti, and her burgeoning relationship with Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio.

Vittoria Ceretti: The Rising Star

Vittoria Ceretti, born on June 7, 1998, hails from the quaint town of Brescia, situated just 90 minutes outside Milan, Italy. Her journey into the world of modeling commenced at a tender age of 14 when she made her debut at the renowned Elite Model Look competition, an international platform renowned for discovering top modeling talents. Her exceptional presence earned her a finalist spot, marking the inception of her modeling career as she signed with the agency.

From that point onward, Ceretti's ascent in the modeling realm has been nothing short of remarkable. She has graced the catwalks of esteemed fashion houses like Versace, Dior, Celine, and Louis Vuitton. Notably, she has become the face of prestigious beauty and fashion advertising campaigns, collaborating with industry giants such as Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari, and Prada. One pivotal moment that solidified her career was her first beauty contract with the illustrious brand Chanel, an achievement that left her reflecting, “What happened? How did I get here?” in an interview with Vogue.

Another monumental milestone in her career was her debut on the cover of American Vogue, an opportunity she embraced at just 18 years old. She fondly recalls the experience as “shocking,” recognizing the significance of gracing the iconic publication's cover.

In addition to her affiliation with Elite Model Management, Ceretti is also represented by The Society Management in New York, highlighting her international appeal and reach.

On January 6, 2020, Ceretti embarked on a new chapter in her personal life, marrying Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. Their beautiful ceremony, as reported by Grazia magazine, took place in Ibiza, overlooking the picturesque Mediterranean Sea. The bride donned an elegant flowy A-line gown designed by Jacquemus, complemented by a graceful tulle veil and white heels. She shared her joy on Instagram with a series of wedding photos, sealing the post with a white heart and the words “from this day forward.”

However, in late 2022, Ceretti ceased posting photos of Milleri on her social media, raising questions about their relationship status.

An Unexpected Connection: Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

Embracing the World as a Model

Despite her rapid rise to modeling stardom, Vittoria Ceretti initially did not envision a long-term career in the industry. However, once she embarked on this journey, she discovered a profound love for modeling. Reflecting on her early experiences, she mused about the unexpected nature of her success and the opportunities it presented. An unforgettable milestone was her first beauty contract with Chanel, which left her in awe of her own achievements.

Beyond the glamour and fashion, Ceretti cherishes the privilege of exploring the world as part of her profession. She values the opportunity to visit cities like New York and even relocate there, an endeavor she had never previously imagined. Meeting creative individuals from diverse backgrounds on a daily basis enriches her life, allowing her to absorb unique knowledge and ideas. In the fashion industry, she encounters people with rich insights and innovative concepts, an aspect she treasures and couldn't find elsewhere.

In essence, Vittoria Ceretti's journey from a small town in Italy to international modeling stardom mirrors her adventurous spirit and passion for embracing new horizons.